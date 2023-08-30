🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Black Creek Township man caught with decomposed deer carcasses on his property harvested outside of hunting season was sentenced to two years probation Tuesday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough imposed the sentence upon Joshua Patrick Lee, 29, of Back Weston Road, on a firearm offense and a $3,000 fine on three counts of unlawful taking or killing big game. Lex pled guilty to the charges May 1.

Game wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission charged Lex in December after finding several deer heads and decomposed carcasses on his property during a search on Nov. 10, 2022, according to court records.

The decomposed carcasses were found when game wardens investigated a report Lee harvested an 8-point antlered deer off Weston Road on Nov. 7, court records say.

Court records say Lex did not have a hunting license and was prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.

A rifle was found by game wardens inside Lex’s residence, court records say.