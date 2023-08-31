🔊 Listen to this

State troopers and officers from local municipal departments gathered outside Troop P headquarters Wednesday to urge extra caution on the road this holiday weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bill Evans discusses the need for extra awareness while on the roads during the coming holiday weekend during a press conference outside Troop P headquarters on Wednesday.

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania State Police, local police and highway safety partners joined together on Wednesday morning to discuss safe travel during Labor Day weekend and back to school season.

During the meeting, which took place at Pennsylvania State Police Troop P headquarters, police confirmed that there will be an increase in patrol vehicles over the upcoming weekend in an effort to keep motorists safe.

“During holiday weekends like Labor Day weekend, we do anticipate a higher level of traffic on the roads and a lot more crashes, so we’ll be doing more enforcement to try and keep everyone safe,” said Trooper Bill Evans.

“We’re going to be out there being proactive as we always are on holiday weekends because we always tell people we’d rather be out there writing tickets and preventing crashes than responding to them,” he added.

According to PennDOT data, in 2022 there were 1,214 crashes resulting in 17 fatalities and 817 injuries statewide over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Of those, 114 crashes resulting in six fatalities and 90 injuries were alcohol-related and 27 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 20 injuries were drug-related.

And Evans says patrol officers will be on high alert for those who drink and drive this weekend. There’s plenty of options instead of getting behind the wheel after a few drinks, he said.

“There’s lots of options out there right now to avoid drinking and driving — between ride sharing, calling a taxi, getting a ride home from a friend, or having a designated driver” he said. “It goes without saying, but don’t drink and drive.”

And PennDOT Safety Press Officer Elizabeth Fabri says the safety warnings do not just apply to those on the roadways.

“A lot of people are out on the lakes and on their boats for Labor Day, and we talk about driving behind the wheel on the roadway, but it’s also important to not be driving your boats as well if you do have a few drinks,” she said.

Eileen Miller, a local road safety advocate, understands just how important safe driving is.

In 2010, she lost her son, Paul Miller, to a car accident caused by distracted driving. She has spent the last ten years advocating for change.

She has since been pushing for a bill to be passed by state legislature that would make it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving — even if the driver is not actively using it.

“It’s important for everyone to arrive alive and come home safe. We just want them to get from point A to point B safely,” Miller said.

Miller advocates for motorists to drive with the acronym PASS — no phone, no alcohol or anything addictive, always wear your seat belt, and no speeding — in mind every time.

“If everybody did that every single time they got into their vehicles, they would arrive alive. People are choosing bad behavior behind the wheel, and we want them to change those behaviors,” she added.

The holiday weekend also marks the end of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” the title given to the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, in which fatal crashes are more likely to happen.

“Normally, that’s when the crashes occur — you know, the DUI’s, the drunk driving, people on their phones. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to stop, but that’s the high peak of the summer when everyone’s out,” said Miller.

Despite the 100 deadliest days of summer coming to a close, a new potential safety risk is at bay: back to school season.

According to Evans, it is imperative that motorists be cognisant of their surroundings during this time.

“Stop when you see the flashing lights and the stop sign come out on a bus, and be aware of school zones with changing speed limits,” he said.

Fabri offers similar advice to motorists who might find themselves driving behind a school bus.

“One of the main things is just being really alert — keeping the proper distance with buses,” she said.

“Sometimes the sun’s in your eyes or you’re distracted, and buses do come to a sudden stop. They put their arm out, so make sure you’re not passing that, and make sure all children have gotten on the bus before you begin to continue on your travels again.”

But back to school road safety is about more than just what happens behind the wheel, Miller said.

“People are walking their children to school, and we want them to cross the actual crosswalks — not in between cars. We really want everybody to pay attention and really try to keep children — and everybody — safe on the roads,” she said.