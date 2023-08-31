🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The alleged mastermind behind the fatal stabbing of Judith Comisky inside her South Wilkes-Barre residence in 2021 refused to accept a plea agreement resulting in a jury trial scheduled for later this year.

James Raymond Alberto, 35, of Howard Street, Wilkes-Barre, is accused of planning the death of Comisky, 56, by persuading Charles Reilly Bierly, 25, to commit the homicide, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives in court records say Alberto, who formerly lived in the same Willow Street house with Comisky, believed she was an informant and providing law enforcement about his lifestyle.

Prosecutors have rebutted that claim.

At a status conference Thursday before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin who, along with Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski are prosecuting, said Alberto opted not to accept a plea agreement that expires today.

Alberto’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, confirmed his client’s wishes for a trial.

Vough scheduled jury selection to begin Nov. 3 with the trial to commence Nov. 6.

Alberto is facing an open count of criminal homicide, solicitation to commit criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

Bierly pled guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm on May 22 for his alleged role in Comisky’s death.

City police detectives allege Bierly was pressured by Alberto to kill Comisky as Alberto wrongly believed she as an informant. Alberto allegedly threatened to harm Bierly’s girlfriend and himself if he did not kill Comisky.

Bierly entered Comisky’s house with a firearm that failed to discharge a round, court records say.

Bierly then grabbed a knife, court records say, and repeatedly stabbed Comisky.

After the homicide, Bierly discarded evidence in the Susquehanna River near the Nanticoke-West Nanticoke Bridge that was retrieved by investigators and a dive team.