WILKES-BARRE — As he stood before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, a shackled David B. Argott asked for a little leniency as he was worried about his health and the welfare of a family member.

Vough gave him none.

Argott, 46, of Lansford, was deemed a sexually violent predator and sentenced to five-to-12-years in state prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting a girl for years beginning when she was 9-years-old in 2018. As a violent predator, Argott is required to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle ownership under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

State police at Hazleton arrested Argott in May 2022, after investigating allegations from the girl and her mother reported in January 2020. The girl was then questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Court record say Argott sexually assaulted the girl in various locations, including Butler Township and Black Creek Township.

Prior to Argott being sentenced, Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger had Paula Brust, a member of the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board, testify about her evaluation of Argott.

Brust said Argott possessed pedophilia disorder that is incurable and met the definition of a sexually violent predator, which Vough agreed.

Messinger in seeking a long prison sentence said Argott was only concerned of satisfying his sexual needs by preying upon the girl.

Argott was sentenced on involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He pled guilty to the charge March 17.