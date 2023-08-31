🔊 Listen to this

Thursday marked the end of an era for Northeastern Pennsylvania media with the sale of Scranton-based Times-Shamrock’s news operations to MediaNews Group (MNG).

The Colorado-based company is owned by investment firm Alden Global Capital.

Included in the sale are Times-Shamrock’s four daily newspapers: The Times-Tribune (Scranton), The Citizens’ Voice (Wilkes-Barre), The Republican Herald (Pottsville) and The Standard Speaker (Hazleton), as well as its other periodicals and commercial printing operations.

Times-Shamrock’s radio and billboard operations were not included in the sale, nor was the historic Scranton Times building on Penn Avenue in downtown Scranton.

The organization had been under family ownership since 1895. Members of the Lynett and Haggerty families stepped away from operation of the company in 2018, when then-Chief Financial Officer Jim Lewandowski became CEO.

“As you might imagine, this was an exceptionally difficult decision for the Lynett and Haggerty families,” Lewandowski wrote in a letter to staff on Thursday. “After careful consideration of numerous factors including the changes in the newspaper industry has led the families to make the decision at this time.”

Times-Shamrock staff members learned of the sale in a companywide Zoom meeting held at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, followed by Lewandowski’s letter and emails about next steps.

“MNG will be offering employment to most Times-Shamrock employees in the newspaper group being sold,” according to information distributed to employees, and has agreed to recognize the unions which represent certain employees, as well as the terms and conditions of current collective bargaining agreements.