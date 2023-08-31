🔊 Listen to this

This map shows the course runners will take to complete the Wyoming Valley Run, a 10-mile race from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre.

Get ready, get set — because a long-awaited competition connecting two of Luzerne County’s landmark cities will make its debut on Sunday.

The inaugural Wyoming Valley Run will feature nearly 1,000 competitors racing a 10-mile course, beginning in Pittston and coming to an end in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

When the race was formally introduced back in February with a press conference at the Tomato Bar in Pittston, race director Ben Robinson noted that the Run had actually been in the works for a number of years.

“This has been a project for a couple of years. We started first planning it in 2019, obviously it didn’t work out in 2020,” Robinson said in February.

On Sunday, all of the planning and all of the effort will pay off when the first participants take off from South Main Street in Pittston.

The race, dubbed by officials as “NEPA’s flattest and fastest inclusive road race,” will see the walking portion of the competition kicking things off at 7 a.m., followed by hand cyclists at 7:50 a.m. and the runners at 8 a.m.

The Run’s start line will be right outside the Tomato Festival lot on South Main Street in Pittston. The course will take racers across the Fort Jenkins Bridge into West Pittston, and all the way down Wyoming Avenue into Kingston.

There, competitors will turn left onto Market Street, crossing the Market Street Bridge into Wilkes-Barre. A left onto North River Street, and turns onto Union, State and East Market Street will lead to the race’s finish line at Public Square.

Participants will be able to park at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township, where shuttles will transport them to the start line.

Aid stations will be located at several stops on the course, according to the Wyoming Valley Run website, stocked with water, snacks and gels. Portable restrooms will also be stationed along the route.

The Wyoming Valley Run will benefit five local nonprofits: Camp Freedom, Candy’s Place, Northeast Sight Services, Shop with a Cop and the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

Road closures

Race officials and local first responders have notified residents in the area of anticipated traffic delays, and released a list of road closures that will be in effect during the race.

This includes:

• South Main Street in Pittston, the Fort Jenkins Bridge and Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. (the first mile of the course);

• Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston and Exeter (Mile 1 to Mile 2) from 7:50 a.m. to 8:40 a.m.;

• Wyoming Avenue in Exeter and Wyoming (Mile 2 to Mile 3) from 7:55 a.m. to 9 a.m.;

• Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming (Mile 3 to Mile 4) from 8 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.;

• Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming and Forty Fort (Mile 4 to Mile 5) from 8:05 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.;

• Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort (Mile 5 to Mile 6) from 8:10 a.m. to 10 a.m.;

• Wyoming Avenue in Kingston (Mile 6 to Mile 7) from 8:15 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.;

• Wyoming Avenue in Kingston (Mile 7 to Mile 8) from 8:20 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.;

• Market Street in Kingston from 8:25 a.m. to 11 a.m.;

• North River Street, Union Street, North State Street and East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre from 8:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.;

• Public Square in Wilkes-Barre from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local police, EMS, and public safety officials are assisting with traffic control.