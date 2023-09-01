🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., Executive Director at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, on Thursday reported that passenger enplanements continue to increase slightly, but when compared to a year ago, they show a sharp decrease.

Beardsley reported that for the month of July 2023 passenger flow decreased 11.3% to 15,686 — down from 17,677 in the month of July 2022.

Beardsley said in July 2023, 25 departing flights were cancelled — five for ATC/weather, two for mechanical, and 18 initiated by the airlines.

He said this accounts for 1,376 (7.4%) out of a total of 18,603 departure seats.

Also, 23 arriving flights were cancelled — two for ATC/weather, one for mechanical, 20 airline-initiated.

Beardsley also reported:

A recommendation to approve an amendment between the ATI and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport as follows:

• Consent to ATI subleasing to Marywood University to provide a flight school of approximately 753 square feet.

• Consent to ATI subleasing to American Radio & Avionics, LLC to provide MRO services at the FBO of approximately 17,800 square feet.

• To amend the FBO lease as follows:

a. To reflect the fact that the new fee on all general aviation (GA) Jet-A fuel and all general aviation (GA) 100 LL fuels sold to be $.06 per gallon sold.

b. To delete all references to Maintenance Department Gross Revenue, for which no fee will hereafter be charged.

Other items

Beardsley also noted that President Joe Biden landed at the airport on Thursday, Aug. 17, to pay his respects to the late Ellen Casey in Scranton. Beardsley said a large transport aircraft accompanied Air Force One on the trip.

Eric McKitish, Marketing Director at the airport, reported on the upcoming 3rd annual “Wheel Life Experiences” event.

McKitish reported that the event is sect for Saturday, Sept. 16, and offer children the opportunity to “get up close and personal” with air and ground vehicles.

He said the family friendly event will start at 9 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. Admission is $5. And this year, McKitish said there will also be a vintage and classic car show.

The board also honored George Orzello of Hughestown on his retirement as a Maintenance II employee after 18 years.

