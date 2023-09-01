🔊 Listen to this

Bear Creek Community Charter School Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith bends down for a view of people standing on a second floor walkway above him at the start of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the school’s new academic wing expansion. ‘We even have people in the cheap seats,’ he quipped.

From left students Angelina Rebovich, Kendall Magda and Valerie Werner are visibly pleased with one of the new classrooms in an expansion of Bear Creek Community Charter School unveiled to the public Thursday.

BEAR CREEK TWP. — During remarks preceding the ribbon cutting for a new academic wing Thursday, Bear Creek Community Charter School Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith thanked the contractors for “all their hard work,” then looked at his wrist and continued “right up to painting the community room at 2:20 this afternoon.”

It was only partly a joke. While the new wing that will allow the school to add one section to each grade from K-8 is ready to go, there’s a pretty good list of items still to be done, Smith said. Much of it is outside pavement and landscaping, but a temporary heating and air conditioning system is in place, taking up part of one room until the permanent equipment comes in. The first room visible on entering the wing remains a tool and work area for the contractors.

But few noticed as they toured the wing, many of the students clearly excited. One, Gabe Williams beamed widely after given the honor of cutting the symbolic ribbon. The adults involved were very upbeat too. Smith noted the school opened in another location in 2004 with 98 students and “today has 584.”

He and others praised the “committed, active parents,” the “dedicated board (of trustees)” and the staff for all the work that has gone into the school’s continued success.

Board of Trustees chairman Dave Blazejewski went a step further and dared publicly dream of a possible charter high school, a second elementary school “in one of our undeserved communities,” and a “hybrid option” that would use the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic expansion of online learning to make Bear Creek Community both Luzerne County’s only brick and mortar charter school and a cyber charter for students who prefer that option.

The expansion cost a bit more than $13 million, most of it coming from a low-interest loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

