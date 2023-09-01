🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Children and Youth’s state license has been fully restored, county officials announced during a gathering at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has kept the agency on a downgraded provisional license since August 2021, a month after past administrator Joanne Van Saun’s termination due to criminal charges against her over failing to investigate child abuse and neglect allegations.

Officials say they see a turnaround attributed largely to Katrina Gownley, who has been working as county Children and Youth administrator since February. Gownley came to the county with 20 years of child welfare experience in Northumberland County, where she held positions as a child protective services/intake caseworker, supervisor, director and the top administrator for seven years.

Officials showered Children and Youth workers with praise and encouragement during Friday’s ceremony.

