DALLAS — State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invites veterans to schedule an appointment to meet with a VFW Service Officer at her Dallas and Nanticoke office locations.

Appointments are available at Dallas at no charge on the second Friday of every month and on the third Wednesday of every month in Nanticoke.

Sen. Baker encourages veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network to receive free information and assistance for government benefits.

This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits, to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

• On Friday, Sept. 8, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway, Dallas. All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location call 570-675-3931.

• On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the VFW Service Officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 50 North Walnut St., Suite105, Nanticoke.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location call 570-740-2432.

