🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rabbi Eric Mollo of Temple B’nai B’rith took time this week to talk about “Selichot” — the time leading up to the Jewish High Holy Days in preparation for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Rabbi Mollo said Selichot prayers are said at the beginning of the month of Elul — the month we are in right now — to the next month, Tishrei and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.

“Selichot is an observance prior to the new year,” said Rabbi Mollo, who is in his fifth year at B’nai B’rith. “The 10th of Tishrei is Yom Kippur.”

Rabbi Mollo explained that Selichot for the “ready ourselves for the new year both mentally and spiritually.”

He added, “It’s the time to look at all the relationships in our lives and a time to mentally prepare us for the new year.”

Rabbi Mollo said Yom Kippur, or “day of atonement,” is when we “consider what we could have done better” — and to “frame our best way to move forward.”

Rabbi Mollo said Selichot is also a time for repairing relationships that may have gone awry during the past year and when we try our best to repair whatever damage would have been done.

Elly Miller, a member of B’nai B’rith, said Selichot is marked with a fast.

“For me, it’s also when our fate for the coming year is determined,” Miller said. “We are asking God to forgive our sins and provide us with a good year.”

Rabbi Mollo said it’s a time for making sure we make the most of every opportunity we are given for the coming year.

Temple B’nai B’rith will observe Selichot with a dinner on Saturday, Sept. 9, and a service. It all begins with dinner at 6 p.m. and the service at 7 p.m., at Temple B’nai B’rith, 408 Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.

The public is invited, cost is $50 per person, but seniors 65 and older are admitted free of charge. Reservations must be made by Tuesday Sept. 5, by calling 570-287-9606.

Rabbi Mollo said this service has been a collaboration between Temple B’nai B’rith and Temple Israel for many years. Though the Selichot dinner and guest musicians will be sponsored by the Temple B’nai B’rith Tikkun Olam Committee, Rabbi Mollo said the service will still be a collaboration between Temple B’nai B’rith and Temple Israel and Rabbi Larry Kaplan.

The Selichot service will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Two musicians from New York will provide music during the service. One of them, Sasha Margolis, a violinist, has been secured through the Northeastern PA Philharmonic thanks to Adam Thalenfeld who serves on the Philharmonic’s Board and as current President of the Temple’s Board of Trustees. Margolis will perform with Michael Leopold, who plays an array of string instruments.

Rabbi Mollo said that Selichot, essentially, marks the beginning of the high holy days between Rosh Hashanna and Yom Kippur — known as the 10 days of Awe — to be in awe of God.

“It marks a greater awareness of being mortal — of our humanity and its fragility,” Rabbi Mollo said. “Selichot is an opportunity to prepare ourselves for these times.”

Rabbi Mollo said that the ancient rabbis figured out that if you don’t prepare yourself, you don’t get the same experience as you would if you prepared yourself earlier.

Rabbi Mollo said the event on Sept. 9 will be an evening of introspection — an opportunity to reflect and examine everything we need to work on — a night of reflective and thoughtful music to stimulate the spirit.

Rabbi Mollo said this event is a continuance of a larger series that was sponsored by the Tikkun Olam committee — which means healing the world.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.