Misericordia University President Daniel Myers performed with his band, QUEST, during Misericordia University’s ‘Coug-A-Palooza’ event on Saturday evening.

DALLAS — Misericordia University held a welcome back “Coug-A-Palooza” party on Saturday, drawing a plethora of first-year and returning students and their families to the campus.

The event featured plenty of free food, activities like inflatable rock climbing, obstacle courses and sports games, lawn games and more.

Misericordia University President Daniel Myers even joined in on the festivities in a special way with a performance by his band, QUEST.

Saturday’s event marks the end of a week-long initiative to keep students excited to be back on campus for the new academic year, which Campus Life Coordinator of Student Engagement Ruthann Green says is essential for a successful start to the semester.

“Really, we’re just welcoming the students back and showing them that we care for them and that we want them to have fun here,” Green said.

The first week of college is a crucial time, especially for first-year students, she said.

“I think in particular something that is very important for student retention and keeping them happy and giving them that sense of belonging is keeping them here that very first weekend that they’re in college,” Green said.

During a week of new beginnings, it’s all too common for first-year students to feel overwhelmed and homesick, which is something the week-long initiative aimed to curb.

“The biggest thing for these events is just making sure the students feel engaged and like they belong. Hopefully, they create some friends and make some memories,” Green said.

In addition to the free food and activities, students were able to enter into raffles to win prizes like concert, sports and Broadway tickets.

As the students milled about the event, Green couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with students’ reactions.

“I think that they are having the most fun, and that’s really all that we could ask for,” she said.

“Seeing students’ reactions, seeing them here with their families, getting them out and getting them engaged, talking with people — it’s really just exciting. I really think that they want more of this.”

And that’s exactly what sophomore Annabelle Fry and junior Jake Scher want.

“This got me out of my dorm,” said Fry, who said she attended the event last year as well.

Scher couldn’t help but agree, noting that on-campus events offer a way to de-stress during even the most difficult moments of the semester.

“These events are fun — especially the ones during the end of the semester when everyone is crazy studying for finals,” he said.

Once the sun set and the event began to gear down, students and their families were treated with a firework show over the campus.