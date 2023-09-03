🔊 Listen to this

Pictured are participants in the NEPIRC Dream Team Manufacturing Ambassador program. The Dream Team Manufacturing Ambassador Program’s 31 ambassadors represent 25 companies. First row, from left: Emily Pettinato (Workforce Development Specialist, Scranton Chamber), Calvin O’Boyle, Simona; Tiffany Weeks, Hydro Extrusions, Amy Luyster (VP, Scranton Chamber) Second row: Kim Smalley, CANPACK; Samantha Anderline, Greiner Packaging; Jarad Sarna, EAM-Mosca; Melanie Quintanilla, A Rifkin Co. Third row: : Kate Logan, Noble Biomaterials; Alim Matthews, Weiler Abrasive Group; DJ Sadvary, OnSemi; Julia Miller, Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Standing : Chelsey Coslett, Manager of Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement; Eric Esoda, NEPIRC President/ CEO; Kenny Kuehner, United Envelope; Jeff Tague, CANPACK; Alec Ciaglia, Jam Works; Zach Mulhern, Ashley Machine & Tool; Jeff Pulaski; Production Systems Automation; Jenelle Osborne, Dream Team Project Coordinator.

Surveys of current high school students are yielding intriguing insights into how our future workforce views their post-graduation options. In a recent study of over 1,000 students, nearly two-thirds felt that college education is no longer worth the cost. In a similar project, 47% of students initially interested in college said they lost their enthusiasm once they fully explored other career readiness approaches. Yet another analysis concluded that 74% of recent high school graduates perceive on-the-job training to be of exceptional or high value and 68% felt the same about professional certification programs. Only 60%, however, assigned comparable value to a four-year college degree.

This data goes a long way in explaining why college enrollment is at its lowest level in two decades while participation in registered trade apprentice programs has risen 64% in the last 10 years. Students, their families and their faculty are finally realizing the value of skilled and semi-skilled professions – especially those within advanced manufacturing.

Let’s look at just a few of the factors that make manufacturing a great career choice for high school graduates.

Continued education and having a successful manufacturing career are not mutually exclusive. Most manufacturers encourage their associates to attend industry certificate, community college or university courses and provide them with tuition assistance and class time to do so. This approach allows young workers to learn at a gradual pace and graduate with savings instead of debt. In many cases, manufacturing workers completing their studies can transition into a role that utilizes their new credentials within their current employers, where they’re already experienced, vested in the retirement plan and have forged friendships. Manufacturers need programmers, accountants, engineers, I.T. technicians, marketers, graphic designers and all kinds of professionals on staff, and they’re eager to promote and hire from within.

Manufacturing jobs offer good pay and exceptional benefits. Across northeastern Pennsylvania, the average manufacturing worker earns 25% more per year than his or her non-manufacturing neighbor. Among the high-value trades, manufacturing pays more than its peers. Furthermore, 90% of manufacturing associates enjoy medical insurance, 78% receive retirement plan contributions from their employers, nearly 100% enjoy paid time off and over two-thirds have access to tuition benefits.

Manufacturing jobs are in high demand. Across our region, manufacturing is one of the few sectors that expanded over the past five years. While northeastern Pennsylvania lost jobs in the healthcare, financial and professional services, information technology and business management sectors, our industrial sector grew and is at its highest employment level in over a decade. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that manufacturing employment will continue to grow at a faster rate than most other sectors.

Manufacturing careers are rewarding and provide associates with purpose and self-esteem. Working in manufacturing means more than good pay, great benefits and access to continued education and growth. It means making products that bear the Made in USA emblem and are respected throughout the world. These are products that people use every day and play a critical role in keeping our economy and country strong. While making the best products in the world, manufacturing associates enjoy team-oriented work environments that value diversity, encourage work-life balance and treat everyone with respect.

Well-informed students and their family members and faculty advisors are becoming increasingly aware of advanced manufacturing careers as proven pathways to success. If you are a student interested in a career in manufacturing, or want to find out more about them, talk to your career counselor, follow NEPIRC on social media and ask one of your faculty members to contact NEPIRC’s Manufacturing Ambassador Dream Team at www.NEPIRC.com/DreamTeam.

The manufacturing industry offers a bright future with unbounded success. Is it time to start your journey of making great things in Pennsylvania?

***

Eric Joseph Esoda, president & CEO of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC).