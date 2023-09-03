🔊 Listen to this

For four generations, Sordoni Construction Services Inc. has been a trusted name in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

“At any given name, we’re working on 15 to 20 projects,” company President Charlie Burlew said. “We’re in Northeastern Pennsylvania. We go down into Maryland. Last year we performed work from Boston to Jacksonville.”

Based in Forty Fort, the 113-year-old construction and general contracting company offers a range of services, including preconstruction, construction management, design-build, and general contracting. As far as trades are concerned, Sordoni performs carpentry, concrete work, and construction management for all trades, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Morgan explained.

The company currently has a staff of 45 professionals and 48 craftspeople in the field.

They need more.

“If we had access to more workers, we would hire them,” Morgan said. “If the union halls had more people in them right now, we would take them. And I don’t think Sordoni stands alone in that predicament.”

Burlew echoed that, saying the trend is seen across the industry and the country — exacerbated by aging infrastructure. As old buildings and structures need repair and replacement, new projects are sometimes delayed due to the shortage of labor.

“There’s absolutely work,” he said. “The existing workforce is aging. We have two or three of our best craftspeople who are retiring in the coming months after very long, successful careers, and we don’t have anybody to replace them with.”

Burlew and Morgan reiterated what you’ll read throughout this special publication: Jobs in the trades are available, they are respected, they pay well — and in many cases they mean getting to work sooner rather than later.

“The advantage for somebody who likes to work with their hands and work hard is immediate employment,” Morgan said. “The industry certainly needs more tradespeople at every position. They get hands-on experience. They’ll learn not only construction skills but also safety, a strong work ethic, problem solving, critical thinking, and how to be a part of a team.”

Most of Sordoni’s craftspeople are union, Burlew explained, and even the unions are struggling to recruit. The company has spread the message to high schools, vocational programs, and tech schools such as Johnson College.

Still, he said, “we struggle, like everyone else, to find new places to recruit people.”

But Burlew and Morgan are optimistic about the future because they know the demand for projects remains strong, and the work is rewarding for those who choose to take it on.

With shortages in all the crafts, there are jobs — and job stability.

“There are different project types, different places that you travel to, different challenges, and being outdoors, not stuck at a desk. It that’s something that interests you, this is definitely a career path for that,” Morgan said.

“For a young person it’s exciting to be part of something like that, being able to see the fruits of your labor every day and see that you’ve built something,” he added. “From an advancement perspective, you can work through the positions and if you want to get into more computer-oriented positions or become a superintendent, there’s a pathway for that — and be sitting as the president of a construction company someday.”

While Sordoni works on projects up and down the East Coast, its employees are all based in Northeastern Pennsylvania, so local people who join the company need not relocate for work.

“We do have some that like the challenge and adventure of being able to travel — it’s not a hard sell — but at the end of the day they still work here,” Burlew said.

He predicts that the need for construction jobs in our region will only continue to increase.

“This place is primed for growth,” Burlew said. “I think the biggest question is, who’s going to build it?”

Both men acknowledged that the old stigma against working in the trades was very real, but it’s also fading.

“I think it’s gotten a bad rap over the years — ‘oh, you couldn’t go to college, so go work in the trades,’” Morgan said. “But people that work in the trades are valued. The work they do is absolutely needed and it’s well respected. I would say that if you like working with your hands and seeing what you build, being part of a team, this is for you.”

What kind of employees fit the bill? The answer is straightforward.

“When you get that opportunity, that first job, just be reliable, be coachable, and be energetic,” Morgan said. “If you’re hardworking and reliable and looking to work on a team, the industry has openings.”