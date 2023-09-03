🔊 Listen to this

If you’re a high school student or recent graduate thinking about working in the trades, Johnson College could be the best next step in your transition from the classroom to workforce.

The private, two-year college offers 18 associate degree and four academic certificate programs, and focuses on providing students with the technical skills and general education needed to succeed in a demanding, industry-driven world, as its website states.

With a main campus in Scranton and a new satellite campus in Hazle Township, Johnson College is geographically poised to serve students across Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond. But students also have opportunities to learn vital skills through hands-on assignments at the workplaces of industry partners throughout the region, so they can hit the ground running right after graduation.

We spoke with Bill Burke, Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs, about Johnson College’s programs and how the school matches graduates with employers in need of skilled workers.

Q: What kind of programs does Johnson offer?

A: They run the gamut in the skilled trades, whether it’s building trades, transportation, electronic, manufacturing, and more.

I think what really sets those programs apart is the nature of the courses themselves. Of course there’s a theory portion — you know, a lecture portion — but students who come to Johnson College will get real world practical experience. They’re actually doing what they’re going to be doing on the job, whether that be on-campus or off-campus.

Q: Tell us about that off-campus training. Where does that take place?

A: We have many industry partnerships. For example, there’s Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston, where they work on CNC machines, or Five Star Equipment in Dunmore, where we have a lab for our heavy equipment training. We have an aviation lab at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. At Simplex Homes we have a whole building dedicated to residential construction. And then there are internships, industry immersion.

I think what attracts students to Johnson is that we know there’s such a demand for these trades and we offer real world, hands-on training in partnership with industry.

Q: What kind of feedback do you hear from students, parents, and employers?

A: We have programmatic advisory committees, and we hold two meetings twice a year to specifically meet with our industry partners to review the programs and review the curriculum. And that’s how the curriculum gets developed: What does industry need? And we make those changes.

What we hear from students and parents is that they’re looking for something that gets them into the workforce fairly quickly. They want value in education, minimal debt when they graduate, a great income, and a great career path.

For those looking to get out into the field quickly we have one- to two-year programs available as well as more short-term programs.

Q: You’ve mentioned the industry partnerships in training. How do you translate that into jobs for your students after graduation?

A: We also partner with industry in that respect, and our career services department works to help assist with job placement. With many of our programs, most of the students are placed into jobs before they even graduate.

Q: It seems that attitudes toward career and technical education are changing from when we were in school — in a positive way. Are you seeing that, too?

A: Absolutely. It used to be like, “hey, you have to go for four years if you want to get a job.” But we’re starting to see people my age, with kids, saying to themselves, “let’s think about this. Let’s look at the return on investment and where the actual jobs are.”

When I talk to our students, I remind them that they’re going to leave here with skills that they’re going to use not just in their everyday employment, but throughout their lives.

Q: As a local newspaper, one of the things we hear a lot is how families and business leaders want to keep more of our young people to stay in Northeastern Pennsylvania after they graduate. How does Johnson College contribute to that goal?

A: Our advisory committee members, our industry partners, they want to partner with us because they have the jobs here. Whether you’re looking at the building trades, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, there are so many jobs right here.

As you know we are opening a second location in the Hazleton area. We’re running Class A CDL driver training now, and we’ve been partnering with some companies down there, especially CAN DO, their local economic development corporation. The second location was designed with industry and their industrial park in mind, because companies are short-staffed.

As I’ve said, we survey industry to learn what they need. We’ve been partnering with the airport for a long time, with area manufacturers. All of this is designed for job placement. Our ultimate goal is student success and job placement.

Q: What sort of relationship do you have with the area’s high schools?

A: I’ve worked with Johnson for a little over five years, and in higher ed for probably over 15, mostly in career technology. To return to something you asked before, there used to be this stigma around career schools: “Our students aren’t really Johnson students,” we would hear. Over the past five years, we’ve seen a dramatic shift. Some school districts who used to say that? Now we partner with them.

Last year we probably had over 12 school districts send students through Johnson’s industry fast track program, which allows students to take classes while they’re still in high school. I think last year we had 10 students graduate from Johnson College before they graduated from high school, because we graduated in May.

We also have a variety of special programs we offer to bring in the younger population. We have our mobile STEM trailer, our mobile building trades trailer, we have a healthcare RV. We take these on the roads to the school districts, meeting students as young as elementary school for camps and workshops to raise awareness of Johnson College and the career opportunities that are available in STEM and technical education.

Q: On the other end of the spectrum, Johnson also has programs for adults who are already in the workforce, right?

A: Right. We have customizable, continuing-education programs that we do for industry — non-credit, really focused. We’re doing it right now for some businesses in Scranton, where, we created programs because they wanted to upskill their current employees. We’ve partnered with other industries to do all of their forklift training for their entire workforce.

Flexibility is key. Whether you’re doing a short term welding program that’s maybe 60 hours or you’re going for an associate degree part-time, we have days, evenings, online options. We really want to be there to help design a path for everybody that comes through the door.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

https://johnson.edu