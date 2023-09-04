Izewski, Rome win inaugural Pittston-to-Wilkes-Barre, 10-mile run

The 10-mile walkers started off at 7 a.m. from Pittston to Wilkes-Barre.

Runner Grandpa Bill is shown at the 1/3 mark of the race in Wyoming Borough.

This pack of four runners had a huge gap at the front of the race of the inaugural Wyoming Valley 10-mile run.

Sara Peperno, left, and Remington Sweeney run down the finishing stretch of the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Barbara Zeski, of Hanover Township, approaches the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday.

Runners race down Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre to the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday.

Amy Feldman, of Shavertown, takes a selfie after completeting the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre. Feldman finished in 1:35:45.

Volunteers hand out bananas at the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Runners make their way along Union Street in Wilkes-Barre during the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday.

Runners and walkers make their way down Union Street during the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Amy Johnson, of Mountain Top, makes her way down Union Street during the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Sara Chant, of Dallas, runs down Union Street in Wilkes-Barre during the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday.

Runners make the turn onto Northampton Street and the home stretch of the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Crestwood cheerleaders encourage runners near the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Tracy Huny, of Jermyn, heads to the finish line as the first walker to complete the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday. Rongone finished in 2:13:59.

Members of the Crestwood band encourages runners near the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Chris McCabe, of Boiling Springs, races to the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run in Wilkes-Barre. McCabe finished seventh.

Dominic Hockenbury, of Harveys Lake, finishes fifth in the inaugural Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Chris Clarke finishes third in the hand-cycle competition of the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre.

Michael McDonald, of Dunmore, crosses the finish line as the first hand-cycle finisher in the Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday. McDonald finished the 10-mile event in 43:58.

Regan Rome, of Providence, R.I., crosses the finish line of the Wyoming Valley Run as the first femail finisher in the event. Rome finished the race in 56:23 seconds.

WILKES-BARRE – Josh Izewski came all the way from Blowing Rock, N.C.

Regan Rome traveled from Providence, R.I.

Both of them walked away — well, actually ran away — with victories Sunday in the inaugural Wyoming Valley Run, a 10-mile event that started in Pittston and ended on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s nice to come in and set the bar in a way,” said Iziewski, who finished in 48 minutes, 8 seconds. “I’m sure people will run faster. I hope to come (back) and run faster. It was a great course. I’m (originally) from Pennsylvania so my parents were able to come up and watch, and the running community is really small, so there were a lot of people I know.

“So it was a lot of fun.”

Izewski topped second-place finisher Dylan Gearinger, 25 of Scranton, by 22 seconds. Joseph Trojan, 26 of Syracuse, finished third in 48:34.

The 33-year-old Izewski, who was using the race as a tuneup for the Berlin Marathon on Sept. 24, said he was in a group of about six runners through eight miles.

“Then I think everyone had different plans on what they’re preparing for and what they wanted to get out of the race,” he said. “But two and a half miles out, I was feeling pretty good. So I was just like, I’m gonna make a push to the finish.

“I was just happy to be able to move forward in the second half and finish strong … to be in a good spot leaving for Berlin.”

Rome, 27, is no stranger to the Wyoming Valley running community. She’s been winning local runs since grade school and had a stellar career at Dallas High School before running cross country on the Division I level at William & Mary and Providence.

The hometown connections made the victory so much sweeter for Rome.

“This is home for me,” she said. “I’m good friends with (race director) Ben (Robinson) too, who put on the race. And he did such a great job. It’s a lot of work to put on something like this, and I’m really excited to have like a big race in the area.

“So it feels awesome (to win), and all props to the race staff are putting this on. This is not easy.”

Rome finished the race in 56:23, beating second-place finisher Annmarie Tuxbury, 29 of Blowing Rock, N.C. Tuxbury finished in 58:14. Heidie Peoples, of Clarks Summit, was third in 59:06.

Rome spent much of the race running by herself, but the crowd along the course helped her.

“I was hoping to have some people around me, but I ended up being mostly by myself,” she said. “So it ended up kind of being a solo effort, but this is home so I’m familiar with all the roads and knew where I was.

“And there were people along the whole course, so it was great.”

Race organizers had billed the course as “NEPA’s flattest and fastest race. It ran from downtown Pittston over the Fort Jenkins Bridge down Wyoming Avenue to Market Street in Kingston then over the Market Street Bridge. Runners then wound their way through downtown Wilkes-Barre to Public Square.

Both winners agreed it made for a fast course.

“It was a fast race,” Izewski said. “I liked the fact that it was just like over one bridge, nine miles straight, and then you just cross this bridge and like two turns and you’re at the finish.

“It’s kind of nice. It was flat and fast. I enjoyed it.”

Rome said the race would have been even faster if it wasn’t quite so warm on Sunday.

“It’s a little hot out, which makes it a little hard,” Rome said. “But if it was a cooler day, it would definitely have went fast.

“It’s a straight shot down (Wyoming Avenue), so it’s pretty fast.”

Tracy Hunt, 53 of Jermyn, won the walk portion of the event, finishing in 2:12:53. Jamie Rongone, 56 of Mountain Top, finished second in 2:13:59, while Russell Keeler was third in 2:18:54.

The hand-cycle event was won by Michael McDonald, 37 of Dunmore. who finished in 43:58. Chuck Canfield, 67 of Macungie, was second in 44:12, while Chris Clarke, 43 of Scranton, was third in 52:57.

The run was presented by Allied Services Integrated Health System. Proceeds benefit Camp Freedom, The Cancer Wellness Center, Northeast Sight Services, Shop with a Cop and the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.