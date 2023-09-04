HARRISBURG REPORT

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As many celebrate Labor Day and highlight the worker protections achieved through the efforts of America’s labor movement, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy Walker on Monday announced L&I has seen a dramatic increase in Pennsylvania Child Labor Act cases referred to the Department for investigation.

Walker said that after committing to make child labor law violations a priority upon taking office in January, L&I has opened 403 child labor investigations compared to 107 cases during the same time period last year — a 276% increase.

“While we can only speculate on the reason for such a surge in child labor cases, this is a concerning trend involving Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable workers,” Walker said. “I want teens, parents, school employees, co-workers, local law enforcement and the general public to know that L&I investigates all potential violations of the Child Labor Act. I want employers to know that we will hold you accountable if we determine that a violation has occurred.”

Secretary Walker is reminding workers under the age of 18 of the protections afforded to them by law and she is encouraging employers across Pennsylvania to familiarize themselves with Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act to ensure they are in full compliance with the law.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), protects the health, safety, and welfare of minors employed in the Commonwealth by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, restricting the hours of work, regulating work conditions, and requiring work permits for children hired to fill a position.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) — the federal child labor law — also applies in Pennsylvania.

“Where the laws overlap, the most protective standard applies,” Walker said.

As the school year begins for Pennsylvania students, Walker is also reminding teens, parents and employers that the Child Labor Act applies tighter restrictions to teens’ working schedules during the school year.

BLLC responds to all complaints submitted by members of the public who suspect violations of the Child Labor Act and other Pennsylvania labor laws. Anyone can file a complaint on L&I’s website using an online submission form.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act has distinct provisions for minors in three age categories: under 14, 14-15, and 16-17. All minors under 16 must have a written statement by their parent or guardian acknowledging the duties and hours of employment and granting permission to work. Minors are also required to obtain a work permit from their school district’s issuing officer.

Except for minors who work in newspaper delivery, no minors may work more than six consecutive days. In addition, all minors must be provided a 30-minute meal period on or before five consecutive hours of work. Full- or part-time minors must be paid at least minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour for non-tipped workers.

Under-14 work restrictions

Children under age 14 may not be employed in any occupation — however, they are permitted to work on a family farm or in domestic service, such as babysitting, or performing yard work or household chores. Other exceptions are made for caddies, newspaper carriers and — with special permits — juvenile entertainment performers.

14-15-year-olds work restrictions

When school is not in session, 14- and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and no more than eight hours a day, or 40 hours a week. For some occupations, such as newspaper delivery, caddies, and some farm work, different standards may apply.

When school is in session, 14- and 15-year-olds may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and no more than three hours a day on school days or 18 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.

16-17-year-olds work restrictions

When school is not in session, 16- and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. and no more than 10 hours a day, or 48 hours a week. Employers may not compel minors in this age group to work beyond 45 hours a week.

When school is in session, 16- and 17-year-olds may only work between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. and no more than eight hours a day on school days, or 28 hours per school week. Different standards may apply for non-school days.

Prohibited occupations for all minors

Minors of all ages are prohibited from obtaining employment in an establishment designated as hazardous — a provision under the FLSA and its regulations. Occupations deemed as hazardous or that require the use of dangerous equipment, weapons or devices, include the following:

Crane operation

Electrical work

Excavation

Roofing

Woodworking

Wrecking and demolition

L&I has made additional investments

in unemployment compensation system

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) this week announced major improvements to the customer-service experience for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants seeking assistance with their claims.

Under Secretary Nancy Walker’s leadership, L&I has doubled its capacity of trained staff who can provide real-time status updates about individual claims, help claimants navigate their dashboard, or answer general questions through UC Live Chat.

Available to claimants at — www.uc.pa.gov/Chat — this service uses end-to-end encryption to ensure messages are kept private and secure. With the added capacity of trained staff to assist claimants, UC Live Chat is currently available with little to no wait for service.

L&I served more than 9,000 individuals in July through the UC Live Chat option.

“At L&I, we are driven by our commitment to delivering services to Pennsylvanians that meet their expectations — especially when those services are critical benefits that help workers and their families stay financially afloat after the loss of a job,” Secretary Walker said. “With the additional staff trained to help claimants through UC Live Chat, we are making the UC system as navigable as possible for people in tough situations to get the help they need — and without long wait times.”

UC Live Chat is also available to employers seeking assistance with UC taxes or other employer services (such as assistance with individual claims, logging in or navigating the system).

Unemployment compensation

The Department’s top priority is resolution of the pandemic backlog of claims, which includes any unresolved claims filed between March 2020 and November 2021.

During this period of high unemployment, the Department received 3.7 million regular UC claims and 3.4 million Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims (a temporary federal program that expired in September 2021).

The outstanding backlog of unresolved pandemic claims totaled just 1,140 at the end of July 2023 — down nearly 11,700 since April.

There are no claims in the pandemic backlog that are waiting for an initial review; rather, each of these claims is pending due to an extenuating circumstance. For example, many of these claims lack required information for eligibility determination from the claimant, employer or both and can be resolved only through the manual process of collecting the needed information.

Separately, the Department continues to process new claims. In July 2023, L&I received 33,893 claims in its regular workload and distributed UC benefits totaling $164,140,676 to 95,021 eligible claimants.

In July, L&I served:

• 66,435 individuals through the UC helpline at 888-313-7284.

• 9,117 individuals through the UC Live Chat service.

• 18,278 individuals through email.

Since May, UC staff have been answering emails in real time.

Through the Department’s UC Connect program offering in-person customer service at Pennsylvania CareerLink® locations, L&I served 3,066 individuals in July for a total of 50,594 since the program’s launch in May 2022.

In addition to the record-breaking spike in UC claims over the past three years, L&I also received an unprecedented number of fraud reports. Since the start of the Shapiro Administration in January, L&I has resolved nearly all of the roughly 34,000 fraud reports that remained. At the end of July, the number of outstanding fraud reports totaled 2,565.

Rapid Response Services

Rapid Response Services are available for businesses and workers in the event of job dislocation caused by a natural disaster, economic transition, planned layoff or closure through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). Rapid Response Services are available to employers and employees at no cost.

Since the start of the year, L&I’s Rapid Response Services team has supported 188 employers and 11,905 workers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.