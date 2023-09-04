🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, chief 0perating officer at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development this week said that for the first time, The Institute’s annual Indicators report has covered data specific to arts, culture, and heritage.

“Our research often focuses on the economy, housing, infrastructure, and the like,” Avery-Stoss said. “Regional competitiveness certainly extends beyond these issues, however. Recreation, entertainment, and cultural resources enhance quality of life and make NEPA a more desirable place to live and work.”

In addition to the sense of community pride they help create, Avery-Stoss said these resources drive tourism.

As of 2021, visitors to Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties spending exceeded $2 billion. The ripple effects of their spending spread across many industry sectors and communities. Even though tourism declined during the pandemic, it has rebounded nicely, Avery-Stoss said. In fact, it has recovered at a faster rate than it has in Pennsylvania as a whole.

“As of the most recent data, Lackawanna County had returned to 91% of pre-pandemic visitor spending and Luzerne County had returned to 88%,” Avery-Stoss stated. “Wayne County’s increase surpassed prior years, with 2021’s total being the highest on record. For reference, the statewide rate was 83%.”

Accordingly, the region’s share of the statewide tourism spending total grew from nearly 5% in the years 2017 through 2019 to 5.5% since the pandemic.

Scenic landscapes and historic resources are important aspects of tourism development as well. Historical markers are present at locations to tell stories of notable people, places, events, and innovations.

There are currently 122 historical markers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties. This total comprises almost 5% of all historical markers located in the Commonwealth.

Above-ground resources include buildings, structures, or sites of historic significance. District resources can include larger areas of significance such as downtowns, neighborhoods, farms, industrial areas, and landscapes — and in 2021, there was increase in available state and county funds for farmland preservation.

Avery-Stoss said the three-county region also has a combined total of 7,420 above-ground resources — just over 4% of the statewide total of these historic buildings and sites. Furthermore, the three-county region has 203 district resources, which comprise about 5% of the state’s total of these larger areas of historical significance.

“Arts, entertainment, and recreation also add value to the local economy by way of employment and wages,” added Avery-Stoss. “Businesses and organizations in arts, entertainment, and recreation collectively employ over 20,000 people in the Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties.”

Of all types of businesses in this sector, golf courses and country clubs have the highest employment total (903 employees), followed by recreational sports centers (551 employees). The next largest group includes independent artists, writers, and performers (349 individuals).

“Wages in arts and design occupations are slightly higher at the entry and median levels than they are in other occupations, though wages for experienced workers in these fields are lower than average,” Avery-Stoss said. “The opposite is true for entertainers, performers, and sports professionals. Entry-level wages are relatively low for these individuals, but median wages and wages for experienced workers in these areas are slightly above average.”

