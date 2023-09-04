Ice cream shop draws crowd for one final cool treat

PLAINS — For many, Labor Day weekend signified the end of the summer, giving them one final chance to break out the grill, take one last swim and enjoy the sunshine.

For Curly Creme, the immensely popular local ice cream shop, it’s also the final week to enjoy some its famous soft serve.

Curly Creme, located on River Street in Plains, is set to close for the season on Sep. 6. Customers began lining up as soon as the shop opened on Monday, taking advantage of the long holiday weekend and braving the heat for some refreshing treats.

Debbie Krushnowski, along with 10-year-olds Beyonce and Biance Kowles, ate their ice cream under the shade of a pavilion.

For them, coming to Curly Creme is a summer tradition that they look forward to every year.

“It’s a must,” said Debbie, as she ate her increasingly melted ice cream cone. “I wish it was year round.”

“It’s good ice cream,” Beyonce chimed in.

The ice cream shop has been a staple in the community for nearly 40 years, with long lines that often stretch the length of the parking lot. The shop’s featured ice cream flavors change weekly, with options like coffee, lemon, blue raspberry and more.

For Krushnowski, Labor Day definitely won’t be her last ice cream cone of the season.

“We’ll be back until they close,” she said.

Curly Creme is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m and is cash only. The last featured flavor of the season is Tangerine.