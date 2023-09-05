🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A former Wilkes University professor surrendered Tuesday on allegations he solicited a 15-year-old girl for sex in a sting coordinated by Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

Edward John Schicatano, 59, of Plains Township, was charged by Kingston police Det. Stephen J. Gibson with criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact, criminal attempt to disseminate explicit sexual materials to a minor and criminal use of communication facility based on alleged information turned over by Harris.

Schicatano was accompanied by his attorney, David W. Lampman II, at his preliminary arraignment before District Judge James Haggerty and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Schicatano was terminated by Wilkes University from his position as an assistant professor of neuroscience and psychology on Aug. 20, a day after an alleged encounter with Harris that was video recorded. Harris is identified in the criminal complaint as a cooperating witness.

According to the criminal complaint:

Harris, posing as a 15-year-old girl, reported he received a message from a man, identified as Schicatano, who used the username Lora Smith, claiming to be a cross dresser.

Schicatano asked for the girl’s age and was advised “almost 16,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint state Schicatano initially told the girl she was too young but engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation. During the online chats, the complaint says, Schicatano sent a picture of two men engaged in a lewd sex act to the girl.

Schicatano asked the girl if she watched adult films and sought to meet the girl, asking if she wanted to see him as a male or as a cross dresser, the complaint says.

Harris recorded the alleged encounter with Schicatano and posted the video to his social media sites.