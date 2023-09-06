🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School Board appointed Stephen Mahle Tuesday to complete the term of his late father, John Mahle, who died last month. Board Vice President Vic Kopko was elected to fill John Mahle’s term as board president until the state-mandated annual re-organization meeting held each year in early December.

In an unrelated move, the board approved a five-year contract for Superintendent Nathan Barrett, upping his salary to $160,000. Since Barrett’s current contract expires next summer, the new deal effectively gives him four more years of job security.

Stephen Mahle received a warm welcome from Barrett and other board members as he sat where his dad used to sit, John Mahle’s nameplate still on the table in front of him. After the meeting the 44-year-old Hanover Township resident said he had worked as a custodian in the district for 15 years and now works in purchasing management at the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority, where his father also worked, though in a different position.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor my father’s legacy than to finish” his term on the board, Stephen Mahle said, adding that he will not seek to be elected onto the board when the term expires the end of this year. After a quarter century on the board, his father had decided not to run for re-election this year.

The board unanimously approved the new contract for Barrett, who was first appointed superintendent in July 2019 at a starting salary of $118,000. The board raised his salary two other times since: to $125,000 in December 2020, and to $140,000 in February 2022.

Barrett said the new contract includes annual raises, but that the details have not been worked out. He said he is “excited” to continue working in the district, with “creating more space” a high priority. That project is in its early stages with a district-wide report expected by the end of this month. Barrett said he wants to schedule a public meeting to discuss the results sometime near the middle of October.

Along with adopting an updated, comprehensive “standing orders and health polices for certified school nurse” that covers a wide range of student health concerns, the board approved an affiliate agreement with Pathway to Recovery regarding drug, alcohol and gambling addiction education. Cost is $12,500.

Under the agreement, pathway will present the Too Good for Drugs curriculum to grades 1-8, Too Good for Drugs and Violence in grades 9-12, three drug prevention lessons to pre-school and kindergarten students, two gambling addiction sessions to grade 5-9, assists parents who want to access appropriate assessment and treatment services, and help train teachers and staff involved in Student Assistance Programs.

And the board approved an “Industry Fast Track Dual Enrollment Agreement” with Johnson College, allowing some district students who meet eligibility requirements to take courses at the College that can count toward both college credit and high school academic requirements.

The board also:

• Approved tenure for teacher Asdone Hooper.

• Appointed Donald Pientka as boys volleyball head coach and McKenna Nay as assistant varsity girls soccer coach.

• Accepted the resignations of school nurse Holly Bienias and crossing guard Anthony Mattick.

• Appointed/re-appointed as school police officers for 2023-24 John Bilski and Joseph Parsnik.

• Appointed Patricia Matz for part-time speech and language pathology not to exceed 15 hours per week, Helen Domanski as hall monitor at $15 per hour, Gena Passetti as certified school nurse at $63,198, Theresa Owens as per-diem part-time cleaner at $15 per hour, and William Sistrunk as cleaner.

