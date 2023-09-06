🔊 Listen to this

Jim Smith, chief executive officer of Bear Creek Community Charter School, speaks to the media outside Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

State Police Captain Pat Dougherty, Troop P Wilkes-Barre Commander, speaks to the media outside Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, on Wednesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A school bus carrying 49 children to the Bear Creek Community Charter School was involved in a head-on crash with a flat bed trailer on state Route 115 near Laurel Run Road Wednesday morning.

State Police Captain Pat Dougherty, Troop P commander, Wilkes-Barre, said the crash was reported at about 8 a.m.

The driver of the school bus, Suzanne Ent, 53, of Wilkes-Barre, and driver of the flat bed trailer, Edward Steinmann, 28, of Effort, suffered moderate injuries while children suffered minor injuries, Dougherty said at a news conference outside Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Dougherty said a preliminary investigation of the crash indicated Steinmann suffered an unknown medical issue and crossed into the on-coming lane striking the school bus, which was traveling south toward the charter school.

The crash happened on the charter school’s second day of the school year.

“Both vehicle operators were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Another school bus was brought in to transport the children to Geisinger Wyoming Valley and escorted by state police,” Dougherty said.

The charter school notified parents of the crash.

“Although this was an unfortunate event, we are grateful that there were no serious injuries,” Dougherty said. “We wish everyone a speedy recovery and we thank the assisting agencies for their help in this investigation. I’d like to thank the good citizens who stopped and rendered aid.”

Dougherty said firefighters and emergency medical technicians from Bear Creek Voluntary Hose Co. and Laurel Run Fire Dept. along with Good Samaritans assisted the children at the scene before being transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Jim Smith, chief executive officer at the charter school, thanked state police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Dougherty said the state police accident reconstruction team, forensic services unit and motor safety carrier unit are involved in the investigation.

Route 115 in the area of Laurel Run Road reopened to traffic at about 12 p.m., stated Trooper Bill Evans, public information officer for Troop P.

The crash Wednesday morning is the second school bus crash linked to the charter school

A school bus with 15 children on the way to the charter school was stopped in a turning lane on Route 315, Plains Township, when it was struck head-on by a tractor-trailer on May 18, 2021.