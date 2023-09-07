🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for John Watson, who faces a Luzerne County jury trial on allegations he sexually assaulted a teenage girl for days, is seeking to have his client’s statements to authorities suppressed.

Watson, 47, claims he was never read his Miranda warnings when he was initially detained by Kingston police during a traffic stop and later turned over to Plains Township police for questioning, according to a motion filed by Attorney Max C. Lubin, of Lermitte & Lubin LLC in Kingston.

Watson and co-defendant, William Smiley, 51, were charged by Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives on charges they took turns sexually assaulting the teenage girl who claimed she was forced by Watson into his 2002 Volvo in Luzerne Borough on Oct. 22, 2021, according to court records.

Police in Plains Township located the girl when she called for help from the Red Roof Inn three days later on Oct. 25, 2021, court records say.

A combined trial for Watson and Smiley, which was scheduled to begin Sept. 25 before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr., was continued Thursday.

Sklarosky said he will schedule a new date for the trial.

Smiley’s attorney, John Pike, requested a continuance to better prepare for trial while a suppression hearing on Lubin’s motion to preclude Watston’s statements to police needs to be scheduled.

In his motion, Lubin wrote Plains Township police when they located the girl gathered information about a 2002 Volvo last seen leaving the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 25, 2021.

Kingston police monitoring traffic on Wyoming Avenue spotted the Volvo, driven by Watson, who was operating the vehicle with a suspended license, according to the motion.

Watson was detained in handcuffs and turned over to Plains Township police where he was questioned without being given his Miranda rights, Lubin wrote in the motion.

Lubin is further seeking the suppression of a forensic search of Watson’s cellular phone found in the Volvo. Investigators allege they found child sexual abuse materials on the cellular phone that resulted in federal child pornography charges being filed against Watson.

Watson remains jailed for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who was released after posting $275,000 bail in July, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.