WILKES-BARRE — Darkness descended on Northeastern Pennsylvania hours before sundown Thursday afternoon, leaving homes and businesses without power and cars driving with their headlights on as heavy thunderstorms moved through the region.

As of 5 p.m., PPL and UGI reported thousands of outages in NEPA and other parts of their coverage areas elsewhere in Pennsylvania. According to our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU, more than 15,000 people have been left without power statewide.

According to the National Weather Service, Luzerne County is among dozens expected to remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

For the latest on the storm’s movement, check WBRE/WYOU’s interactive radar.