During a special meeting Thursday, Luzerne County’s Election Board unanimously rejected the placement of county council’s referendum on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The five volunteer citizen board members — James Mangan, Daniel Schramm, Denise Williams, Audrey Serniak and Alyssa Fusaro — cited multiple concerns with the referendum, which would reconstitute the election board.

The county may make another last-ditch attempt to force action through the county Court of Common Pleas to get the referendum on the ballot, but time is running out with the election nearly eight weeks away.

All ballot content must be finalized by Monday for the election bureau to stay on track with the formulating, proofing and testing required before ballots can be printed for mail ballot voters and programmed for electronic ballot marking devices used by voters at the polls, county officials have said.

If the county persists in pressing for the referendum to appear on the Nov. 7 ballot, a key question would be whether there is any wiggle room beyond the Monday deadline that won’t jeopardize election preparations and elevate the risk of errors or other problems.

The matter already is pending in court because the county filed legal action after the board did not act on the referendum at its prior meeting Aug. 16. Instead of framing the referendum wording and providing the necessary certification at that time, the board had unanimously agreed to send the matter back to the county law office for revisions, saying the number of changes warrants eight separate questions instead of one.

Sixteen citizens criticized the proposed referendum during public comment before the vote.

Pending action

Council had filed a mandamus action asking the court to order the board to frame the referendum wording and certify it by Sept. 11 and also sought another option for the court to take the matter out of the election board’s hands and convene a panel of judges or electors to properly frame the amendment question or questions.

Board members subsequently argued the court can’t act on either option unless it first rules on the board’s position that it has legal authority to determine if county council’s referendum is “in proper order,” which includes determining its legality.

County Judge Lesa S. Gelb told both parties Tuesday she cannot proceed because the board never made a final decision whether it would frame the wording and certify the referendum. She ordered the board to vote on the matter at its special meeting.

Stressing democracy “can’t be rushed,” Gelb also directed the board to reply to the county’s mandamus complaint within 20 days from the date of the county’s filing, which was Aug. 28. That means a response would not be due until Sept. 17. The judge declined the county’s request to schedule a court hearing on Friday, or the day after the election board’s special meeting.

Council’s proposed amendment would revamp the county home rule charter section covering the five-citizen election board and include changes in the way a fifth seat is structured and filled and the eligibility requirements for all board members. It also would vacate the currently seated board.

In the pending litigation, the county has taken the position the board performs more of a ministerial function and must frame and certify the referendum question or questions because the referendum was approved by council, the legislative body.

However, the board is arguing it has a statutory requirement to ensure the referendum is “in proper order.” It maintains the referendum amendment is “riddled with unlawful provisions.”

***

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.