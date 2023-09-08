🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Waller Street was closed to traffic for a period of time on Thursday morning while a demonstration of the completion of the Solomon Creek emergency gate repairs took place.

The demonstration was in response to several operational concerns found during the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department and Department of Public Works’ annual flood control exercise done earlier this year.

During the exercise, the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department and Department of Public Works tested flood preparation and response, inventory of equipment and the assembly of 16 floodgates (four on each bridge) at Waller, Barney, South Franklin and Regent Streets in an effort to observe the city’s flood protection strengths and weaknesses.

Following this year’s exercise, it was determined that there were some deficiencies that needed to be immediately corrected so that the flood control system could work, said Mayor George C. Brown.

“Back in May, the DPW and the fire department collectively started looking at the gates,” said Brown.

“We had issues in case there’s another situation like Hurricane Ida, so we want to be proactive instead of reactive. Going through the process, we found that there were some areas that needed to be corrected and we fixed them,” he continued.

According to Brown, Borton Lawson engineers performed an analysis of the Solomon Creek flood control gates, which are 17 years old, and found areas that needed to be addressed. Specifically, the engineers recommended the restoration of functionality to the parapet gates by ensuring unrestricted swinging motion of the gates and unrestricted up and down motion of sliding panels at all four bridges.

Fabcor, Inc., a PennDOT certificated fabrication shop, was hired to perform the repair and maintenance work, totaling $46,568, with funding coming from the city’s general budget.

As part of Thursday’s demonstration, Fabcor, Inc. workers extended the swinging gates and displayed the ease with which the sliding panels (which extend from the gates to the road to create a barrier against water flow) are able to be employed in the case of a flooding emergency.

According to Borton Lawson Engineer Mark Malinovitch, the current floodgates are a major upgrade from the older, outdated system that the city was previously using.

“Before these bridges were all replaced, they had metal railings as the barrier, so when the water would come up, the city would have to sandbag the roadway,” Malinovitch said.

“If the water got high enough, debris and garbage would get stuck on the metal railing, and that would cause more blockage,” he added.

According to Malinovitch, a major goal of the flood gates was to eliminate the need to sandbag the roads, as the process was heavily labor intensive. The flood gates also aimed to create a pathway for water to flow off of the bridge deck if it were to reach that height, he said.

“Eventually — and this is going back almost two decades — this concept was determined to be the best way because you’ve got the roadway closed off, you’ve got the bridge opened up for a high flow to flow over the bridge deck and there was no sandbagging,” Malinovitch said.

And for Brown, Wilkes-Barre residents’ peace of mind is at the core of the restoration project.

“Now, the residents can feel safer knowing that when we put these 16 panels back up, they fit the proper way and they offer that proper protection,” he said.