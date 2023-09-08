Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s Downtown Residents Association will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Abide Coffeehouse, Market and Franklin Streets.
Guest speaker will be Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s new Community Policing Officer, Sgt. James Sheridan, who will speak about his new role.
District B Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks also will be in attendance to hear neighborhood concerns and issues. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/WBDRA.
— Staff Report