WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s Downtown Residents Association will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at Abide Coffeehouse, Market and Franklin Streets.

Guest speaker will be Wilkes-Barre Police Department’s new Community Policing Officer, Sgt. James Sheridan, who will speak about his new role.

District B Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks also will be in attendance to hear neighborhood concerns and issues. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/WBDRA.

— Staff Report