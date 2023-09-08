🔊 Listen to this

This reporter picked up an American flag and placed the Stars and Stripes over a fence on Kosciuszko Street in Nanticoke Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

An American flag on the pavement of Kosciuszko Street in Nanticoke. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Electrical service remains out in parts of Nanticoke following Thursday night’s thunderstorm. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

A large tree limb snapped a utility pole on Kosciuszko Street in Nanticoke during Thursday’s thunderstorm. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

NANTICOKE — Several streets have reopened while others have a block closed to traffic Friday morning following violent thunderstorms that moved through the area Thursday evening.

Kosciuszko Street between East Noble and East Ridge streets remains closed due to a toppled tree across the roadway in front of the Kennedy Early Childhood Center or the Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

Due to damage suffered to power infrastructure from the thunderstorms, the school district will be on a flexible instruction day Friday. No district transportation will be provided.

UGI Electric Utilities reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday that 166 customers in Nanticoke remain without electrical service.

Trees also toppled in Glen Lyon, Newport Township, and throughout Sweet Valley and the Back Mountain areas.

Get ready for round two

The National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., has forecasted more thunderstorms with gusty winds that may result in isolated flash flooding Friday afternoon.