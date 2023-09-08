🔊 Listen to this

Homicide suspect Walter Zolner III enters the Luzerne County Courthouse on Friday. Kingston police charged Zolner III with fatally beating Ryan Walker Padovani inside a residence on East Bennett Street on May 4. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man charged with the alleged fatal beating of a neighbor waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday.

Walter Zolner III, 31, was charged by detectives with Kingston police and Luzerne County district attorney’s office with criminal homicide in the death of Ryan Walker Padovani, 22, on May 4.

Padovani’s body was found in a bedroom of his apartment at 126 E. Bennett St., Kingston.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Padovani died from blunt force trauma to the head. County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Zolner waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Haggerty held at the courthouse, sending the criminal homicide charge to county court. Zolner remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Zolner lived at 124 E. Bennett St., the other half of the double block house.

Detectives suspect Zolner entered Padovani’s residence through a shared attic.

Police responded to the East Bennett Street double block when Padovani’s roommate found him deceased with head injuries.

Police said interior walls and floors of 126 E. Bennett St. had blood spatter and bloody footprints, including a bloody fingerprint on an attic door, according to court records.

Zolner initially told police he was at work at a distribution center in Pittston from 10 p.m. May 4 to 6 a.m. May 5 and did hear anything suspicious when he arrived home.

Detectives learned Zolner failed to show up at work the night of May 4 and did not show at his place of employment for the next two days, court records say.

Detectives also learned Zolner posted a video on youtube.com indicating he had sold his soul, became possessing an was in need of an Exorcism.

A search warrant served at Zolner’s residence uncovered a bloody tissue and drug paraphernalia.

Due to the discovery of the paraphernalia, court records say, an arrest warrant was issued for Zolner.

A Wilkes-Barre police officer spotted Zolner’s vehicle, a Subaru, parked near the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, on May 12.

Zolner was located inside the library using a computer, court records say.

When Zolner was apprehended, police allege he was in possession of a journal.

Detectives served several search warrants on Zolner’s Subaru where, according to court records, an AR style rifle, ammunition, and a crowbar with blood and a hair were found.

Journal entries by Zolner allegedly contained statements suggesting he was responsible for Padovani’s death, according to court records.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney John Carroll are prosecuting.