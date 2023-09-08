🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in a 58 page opinion filed Friday denied convicted double murderer Hugo Selenski any type of relief, dismissing all of his reasons why he believes he is entitled to a new trial.

The ruling by a three-member panel of the appellate court upheld Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III refusal to grant Selenski, 50, relief under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act.

Selenski, in his appeal, argued his trial lawyers – Bernard J. Brown and Edward J. Rymsza – were ineffective in questioning witnesses, notably Paul Raymond Weakley, 54, and Patrick Russin, 53, during his jury trial held in January and February 2015. Selenski further challenged his trial lawyers faltered during the three week trial before Pierantoni by not calling certain witnesses.

A jury convicted Selenski in the flex-tie strangulation murders of Michael Jason Kerkowski and Tammy Lynn Fassett inside Kerkowski’s Hunlock Township home on Pritchards Road on May 3, 2002.

The jury opted to punish Selenski with life in prison without parole instead of the death penalty, which then First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce (now district attorney), Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino and former assistant district attorney Mamie Phillips sought.

Because Selenski was convicted on two first-degree murder counts, including robbery and criminal conspiracy, Pierantoni sentenced him to two consecutive life terms plus 56 to 120 years in prison on March 27, 2015.

The bodies of Kerkowski and Fassett were found buried under a mixture of natural soil, store bought topsoil and coal outside a home where he lived on Mount Olivet Road, Kingston Township, on June 5, 2003.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial Selenski and Weakley tortured Kerkowski by beating him with a baker’s rolling pin before suffocating him with flex ties.

The motive to the killing was to rob Kerkowski of cash hidden in the Hunlock Township home as Selenski needed nearly $11,000 to cover a check issued to purchase the Mount Olivet Road property by his then girlfriend, according to court records and testimony during the trial.

When Weakley got arrested on a burglary charge and was a suspect in a robbery of a bartender in Kingston Township, he provided information to the late Luzerne County Detective Lieutenant R. Gary Capitano on June 4, 2003, about the bodies being buried outside the Mount Olivet Road home.

In his appeal, Selenski claimed his trial attorneys did not challenge Weakley’s credibility by attacking his multiple lies he told to Capitano, now retired state police Trooper Gerard Sachney and other investigators. Weakley admitted when he testified during the trial, upon questions by Brown, he gave misinformation multiple times to distance himself from the murders.

Selenski also claimed his attorneys did not challenge Russin and a plea agreement Russin had with prosecutors for the shotgun slayings of two men, Frank James and Adeiye Keiler, in May 2003.

Selenski believed Russin’s plea agreement, which was ultimately amended to less than 10 years in prison for the murders of James and Keiler, would have shown the jury Russin testified against him to benefit himself.

Selenski raised more than a dozen issues in his appeal, including evidence from the robbery and assault of Monroe County jewelry store owner Samuel Goosay in January 2003. A Monroe County jury convicted Selenski in his role in robbing and assaulting Goosay.

Prosecutors in Luzerne County were permitted to use evidence in the Goosay robbery and assault during Selenski’s 2015 murder trial.

“Based upon our thorough review of (Selenski’s) Post Conviction Relief petition, the trial court and PCRA records, the PCRA court’s opinion (Pierantoni’s 36 page opinion issued in August 2021) and appellate briefs, we conclude that each of (Selenski’s) PCRA claims fails…” the Superior Court ruled in upholding Pierantoni’s denial of relief for Selenski.

Selenski is currently housed at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Weakley pleaded guilty to a federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charge that incorporated his role in the murders of Kerkowski and Fassett, and for the Goosay robbery and assault. Weakley is serving life in federal prison and is currently housed at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute in Indiana.