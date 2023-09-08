🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A Lackawanna County man faces charges after what state police are calling a “targeted” shooting on Interstate 81 Thursday night because he believed the other man was having an inappropriate relationship with his wife.

Marco Martinez, 32, of Moosic, allegedly pulled alongside a vehicle driven by Miguel Camacho Cazares and opened fire at about 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 170.

Cazares and another person in the vehicle were not struck by gunfire but were injured by shattered glass, state police said.

Troopers say they located tracking devices on the victim’s vehicle and also another vehicle, and they believe both were placed there by Martinez.

Martinez was arraigned Friday by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. State Police said he was going to be committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

According to State Police:

The victims were traveling northbound on I-81 when a black Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Martinez, began following them for some distance.

Martinez pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle in the left lane and opened fire, striking the hood of the vehicle before sending two rounds through the front windshield, with one round striking the passenger side head rest. The driver’s side window also was shot out.

Martinez began to flee and was briefly pursued by the victims, who contacted 911 with a license plate number.

Troopers from the PSP Dunmore barracks located the vehicle at a residence in Moosic, where Martinez was located and detained without incident.

Troopers said they conducted a number of searches of Martinez, his vehicle and his residence, and that the victim’s vehicle also was processed and examined. Interviews were conducted in both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties in regards to the incident, troopers added.