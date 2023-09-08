🔊 Listen to this

Over 130 items were donated by individuals and businesses in the community and auctioned online up to and during the Osterhout Library’s 19th Annual Gala and Auction, which was held at the Westmoreland Club on Friday night. All proceeds raised benefited library programs, services and upgrades.

WILKES-BARRE — The community gathered to rally behind the Osterhout Free Library during the library’s 19th Annual Gala and Auction at the Westmoreland Club on Friday evening.

According to Michelle Riley, Osterhout Library’s Director of Development and Community Relations, the event is one of the library’s biggest fundraisers of the year, with proceeds from both gala ticket and auction sales supporting library programs, services and upgrades — one of the biggest being an added restroom to the children’s wing.

Over 130 items were donated by individuals and businesses in the community and auctioned online up to and during the event. The library also held a raffle for a $5,000 cash prize during the event — all in support of the library’s goal to provide material and services to all residents of Luzerne County enabling them to obtain information, free of charge, for their personal, educational, recreational and professional needs.

And according to Raffle Chair Traci Cross, Osterhout Library counts on the community’s support to, in turn, support the community.

“Growing up in this community, Osterhout Library has always been a pillar of the community,” she said.

“It’s a place you can go, feel comfortable and get the services you need, but the library relies so much on sponsorships and donations because they are a nonprofit,” she added.

The sold-out gala was open to any member of the public, which Riley says is a reflection of the library’s diverse population.

“Tonight’s turnout just shows that the library is a cornerstone institution of any community. We have all walks of life here tonight, and we serve all walks of life at the library,” she said.

The event also served to celebrate the Bartoli family, who will spearhead the Osterhout Library’s annual campaign this year as campaign chairs.

And for Gino Bartoli, taking on the role was not only an honor, but a no-brainer.

“One of the things we always felt is that if the community supports you, then you support the community, and we’ve always supported the community. This was just a natural progression to continue to support the area, and what better cause than the Osterhout Library?,” he said.

Anthony Bartoli echoed Gino’s sentiments, noting that the event offered a chance to support the library and its commitment to residents.

“I think a lot of people think of a public library as just a place where there are books, but the Osterhout is more than that — it’s a gateway to much more,” he said.

And for Gino, Osterhout Library’s longstanding operation is a testament to its necessity.

“I can remember going to the library as a child, and that institution hasn’t changed even though the internet has taken over,” Bartoli said.

“When you walk into the library, it’s still filled with people. It was an asset to the community when I was a child, and it’s an asset to the community today, so to have the support here today in order to keep that going for the next generation is wonderful,” he added.