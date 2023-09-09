🔊 Listen to this

Shelves filled with boots at the new Boot Barn in Wilkes-Barre Township Commons.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation, celebrated the opening of its newest store today in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons off of Mundy Street.

The new 13,626-square-foot store is located at 3460 Wilkes-Barre Township Commons and is the company’s eighth store in Pennsylvania and its 365th store nationwide.

The new store opened with a local team of full-time and part-time store associates, trained and mentored by the company’s regional manager, along with a tight-knit team from Boot Barn’s Store Support Center.

“We are passionate about the western lifestyle and being involved in the local neighborhoods we serve,” said Mike Love, Chief Retail Officer at Boot Barn. “It is an honor for us to join and support the Wilkes-Barre community. It is our absolute pleasure to provide customers in Wilkes-Barre with Boot Barn’s expansive selection of western and work boots and apparel.”

During the grand opening event Friday, visitors toured the new store, learned more about Boot Barn’s products and services, enjoyed live music, and participated in giveaways for a chance to win a pair of handcrafted cowboy boots.

Boot Barn offers the largest assortment, with hundreds of styles, of boots and clothing that support a multitude of lifestyles: cowboy boots and western wear for ranchers and farmers, work boots and protective workwear for the rugged workforce from construction workers to oil rig workers, performance cowboy boots for rodeo athletes, as well as exotic skin cowboy boots, western fashion boots, and clothing.

Boot Barn is committed to providing exceptional, personalized service and top-quality products.

In each of their stores nationwide, Boot Barn carries premium boot and apparel brands including Cody James, Shyanne, Idyllwind, Moonshine Spirit, Brothers and Sons, Cleo + Wolf, Hawx, and handmade boots by El Dorado.

These brands are offered direct-to-consumer and are only available at Boot Barn, ensuring customers get the best price without sacrificing quality.

For more than 40 years, Boot Barn has maintained the largest selection of quality products from over a hundred and fifty additional western, work, and western-fashion brands, including heritage brands such as Wrangler, Carhartt, and Justin Boots.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.