WILKES-BARRE — Christine Jensen, Administrator at CareerLink Luzerne County, said September is Workforce Development Month in Pennsylvania and the agency’s offices in Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Pottsville will host “PA CareerLink Day” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., to highlight programs and services.

“We want to make the public aware of the programs and services available to job seekers and businesses through the public workforce system,” Jensen said.

Funded with federal dollars through the Luzerne/Schuylkill Workforce Development Board, Jensen said CareerLink’s goal is to encourage anyone who is unemployed or under-employed to join the workforce in PA.

Jensen said the events will highlight how PA CareerLink programs and services help job seekers and community members.

“Job seekers will have an opportunity to speak with hiring managers about great career opportunities in our area,” Jensen said. “In addition, community agencies will have informational tables at the event and will share services and programs with attendees.”

There will be food trucks available for food purchases and there will be raffles throughout the day with opportunities to win gift cards to local businesses and prize baskets. A live radio broadcast will be at each event.

Jensen said the Food Dignity Movement will be on hand to offer produce for people to take fresh locally grown food and pay what they can.

