It’s been 22 years since terrorists attacked our country, striking fear in the hearts of all Americans, killing thousands of innocent people and changing the lives of their families forever.

According to the Britannica.com website:

“The exact number of victims — particularly the number of those killed at the World Trade Center — is not definitively known.

“However, the official death toll, after numerous revisions and not including the 19 terrorists, was set at 2,977 people.

“At the World Trade Center in New York City, 2,753 people died, of whom 343 were firefighters. The death toll at the Pentagon near Washington, D.C., was 184, and 40 individuals died outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania.”

And now, 22 years later, we all pause to remember them all as we honor them.

During an interview I did years ago with my dear friend and mentor Dr. Tony Mussari and his wife, Kitch, we talked about the memorial they built on their property to the memory of the 40 passengers of Flight 93 — the plane that crashed in western Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

Since Tony’s death, the house has been sold and the “Angel Garden” that contained markers and names of all the passengers and crew members, a Flight 93 flag and a rock for every life lost at all sites on 9/11, has been removed.

What I remember most about that conversation was when Tony just leaned back and tried to put himself on that hijacked plane.

“Think about it,” he said. “You know this plane is destined to crash and you are traveling in the last part of this journey. You’re going about 565 miles per hour and you’re at the level where cell towers pick up cell phone calls and you have the kind of courage and determination to try to take over control of the aircraft.”

Tony Mussari told me that when he first visited the site of the crash — and on every other occasion he and Kitch had been there — the experience was always the same. Tony talked about all the people coming to see where the plane carrying the “40 Angels of Freedom” came down.

On every anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country, I think of my late friend, Dr. Tony Mussari. He always called the actions of passengers on United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001, “so symbolic of what America is on its best day.”

“It was quintessential America,” Mussari once told me. “Shanksville is always somewhat forgotten in the discussions of 9/11. The 40 people on that airplane prevented it from hitting the Capitol when both houses of Congress were in session. Their act of courage and heroism ranks among the highest and purest forms of heroism and courage in our history.”

Mussari said visitors to Shanksville would come in driving rainstorms, and in winter when the ground was covered with 6 inches of snow and in blistering heat — and they always came and left things.

“There is this connection with these brave Americans whose names nobody knew, but did what Americans do in their finest hour,” Mussari said. “We must never permit ourselves to forget not only the act of courage, but the values of the people who were on that plane. They made their last moments the most meaningful of service that makes us all proud to be Americans.”

The first time he visited the site, Mussari told me he just stood there and looked at the large space where the plane crashed.

“Something happened,” he said. “I thought, ‘What would you do if you were on that plane?’ That thought, that feeling was overwhelming.”

The Mussaris dedicated many years to remembering Shanksville and the victims of Flight 93. Each year they produced an anniversary video about the crash. They completed 22 documentary films on Shanksville and Flight 93.

Now, 22 years after 9/11 and six years since Tony passed, the story about Shanksville and Flight 93 and those passengers comes back and that story exemplifies not only that we must never forget 9/11, but that on that tragic day, America showed its courage and resiliency.

We must stop and think about that day and remember all those who lost their lives — the innocent victims and the brave first responders.

We must never forget.

We must remember we are all in this together.

And we must work together for our country and ourselves.

We must again be “quintessential America,” like my friend Tony Mussari said.

So take time to pause and remember all that was lost on 9/11, and remember the bravery, the courage, the selflessness.

And God bless America.

