NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College will host its annual tSeptember 11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday — and school officials promise that this won’t be the last.

“For us, it’s a part of our history,” said Rebecca Brominski, executive director of the LCCC Foundation.

F0r the past 21 years, the college has held the annual event, which serves as a way to honor the lives lost during the terroristic attacks on the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City.

“We come together as the college community and the larger community to bring everyone together to reflect and not forget what happened — those lives lost, those children who grew up without parents,” Brominski said.

The free event, which is open to the public, will feature a flag raising, final alarm ceremony done by the Nanticoke Fire Department and a few words from Pennsylvania State Representative Eddie Day Pashinski.

Participants will meet on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Luzerne County Community College Public Safety Training Institute, located at 1100 Walk of Honor Dr. in Nanticoke.

Also during the event, individuals who dedicated a brick to be included in the pathway leading up to the Walk of Honor (a reflective memorial space dedicated to the memories of first responders who have lost their lives) will be recognized by LCCC President Leary.

And Brominski promises that the event will continue on year after year.

“We want to keep doing it for the community because we don’t ever want to forget, and we’ll be doing it as long as we’re here,” she said.