Ashley Bringmann takes a break from selling her homemade jewelry and bookmarks made out of repurposed items to pose for a photo during Abide Coffeehouse’s “Back to the Grind” Fall Festival on Wilkes-Barre Public Square on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — Public Square was abuzz with activity on Saturday for Abide Coffeehouse’s “Back to the Grind” Fall Festival.

Complete with food, craft vendors and live music, the event hoped to offer a chance for students returning to school to venture downtown.

“We wanted to have an event to get people downtown and exploring the city — especially college students. We wanted to get them off campus and have a little fun,” said Abide Coffeehouse co-owner and business manager Austin Shission.

The inaugural event was a celebration of and chance to spotlight small local businesses, he said.

“It was a way to let any business have kind of a presence in the city,” Shission said. “Not all of them have a physical location, but we were able to bring them downtown and get everyone together.”

In addition to the vendors and music, Abide also ran a scavenger hunt to encourage participants to become even more acquainted with all that downtown Wilkes-Barre has to offer.

The scavenger hunt consisted of 18 clues that led participants to 18 different places around the city. There, participants answered questions regarding the location, and one lucky winner who answered all of the questions correctly won a year’s worth of free coffee.

The hunt was yet another way to showcase the city’s businesses, Shission said.

“We are encouraging people to go around the city and visit other local businesses. That’s really what the scavenger hunt is about — getting them down into the city and then they’re passing by other local businesses and restaurants while they’re there,” he said.

But the chances to win free coffee did not stop there, as the coffeehouse also held social media and coffee bean guessing contests in which both winners also received free coffee every day for one year.

For Wilkes University students Kierstyn Benedict, Logan Cary, Caleb Yocum and Colby Benedict, the scavenger hunt was well worth the long walk.

As the group handed in their answer sheets, Cary coudn’t help but be impressed by the scale of the event.

“The event is a lot bigger and better than I expected,” he said.

And the group of students are exactly the type of audience that Abide hoped to reach with the event, Shission said. According to him, students are often unaware that the coffeehouse even exists despite being nestled between Wilkes University and King’s College.

“We’ve noticed — and it’s part of the reason that we’re having this event — that a lot of students don’t know about us. Sometimes they don’t go off campus or they don’t go down our street, and they just don’t seem to know about us,” Shission said.

Abide hosts an average of 25 events per month, including game nights, poetry slams, crochet, knitting and craft nights, books club meetings and more.

For a full list of events and activities, visit Abide’s website at https://abidecoffeehouse.com.