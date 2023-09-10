🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Times Leader story that ran on March 11, 1994, began:

“On Sept. 28, 1972, at 3:15 a.m., police found Juanita Todd’s mutilated body in the bedroom of her second floor Academy Street apartment. She was stabbed 22 times. Odetta, then 18 months old, and Tuma, 5 months, sat by their mother’s corpse as police arrived.”

The brutal murder remains unsolved 51 years later. The house at 13 Academy St. in the city has been demolished.

Odetta and Tuma were interviewed by the Times Leader, but they have asked that their comments not be a part of this story. For many years, they have been trying to get answers to many questions about their mother’s murder, with no success.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanquedolce said this week he will meet with Odetta, 52, and Tuma, 51, although he did not have a meeting scheduled. He did express concern about letting any information out to the public, calling the Todd case “an open investigation.”

“There could be a murderer still out there,” Sanguedolce said. “We can’t let that person know anything about what investigators are doing.”

Sanguedolce said he has talked to Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay who also confirmed that the Todd murder remains an open investigation.

“We can’t say more than that,” Sanguedolce said. “Because it is an open investigation, we can’t comment on the status of any evidence. Neither Wilkes-Barre Police Department or the District Attorney’s Office can comment on evidentiary issues.”

“I will say that I will meet with (Odetta and Tuma),” Sanguedolce said. “Their concerns are not falling on deaf ears.”

Chief Coffay emailed a written statement on the Todd case for this story:

“The status of the case is that it remains open. It is carried as an open record or open investigation pending disposition. It is not closed until there is an adjudication or it is cleared by exceptional means.

“We as a department are always looking for more information on any open case. We are not able to release anything further.

“Any information related to any case will be disseminated in a timely manner based on the discretion of the investigators and the District Attorney’s Office.”

More details from Times Leader 1994 story

A Feb. 10, 1994, Times Leader story began:

“Twenty-two years ago on an early fall morning, local police entered an Academy Street apartment and found Juanita Marie Todd’s blood-stained body lying in the front bedroom.

“While the murder case officially has remained open, nearly two briefcases full of records on Juanita Todd’s murder have since gathered dust.

“Now, local and county law-enforcement agencies hope to catch the killer.”

The TL story, written 22 years after Todd’s murder, went on to say, “But they do promise to review the dusty volumes of police records accrued two decades ago that have remained untouched. They promise to follow through on all leads and travel out of state if necessary. They promise to try to track down all suspects or crucial witnesses who could assist in an arrest.”

This story was published 29-plus years ago, and the case remains unsolved.

In 1994, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office and Wilkes-Barre police said they were reactivating the case. Both sides said they were approaching the case cautiously, playing down prospects for an immediate arrest.

Statutes of limitations do not apply in homicides.

The details of the murder are gruesome:

“They found the mutilated body of a 22-year-old mother of two children. Juanita Todd was stabbed 22 times with a knife, a knotted bed sheet garroting her neck,” the Times Leader story stated. “By her head sat 18-month-old daughter, Odetta. Five-month-old Tamu was asleep in a crib in a nearby room.

In 1994, police said they suspected Todd was killed because she flushed a large quantity of drugs down the toilet.

The Times Leader reported that an autopsy by Dr. William Kashatus revealed Todd had been stabbed 22 times by a sharp instrument. There were no signs of a sexual assault.

The story states that an anonymous phone call was received at about 3:10 a.m. from a man who reported a homicide had been committed at the house.

The Times Leader reported on Oct.5, 1972, that a week after Todd’s body was found, that at least 15 persons had been interviewed concerning aspects of the case, but nothing concrete developed to point the finger of suspicion at anyone.

Advocacy, awareness

Sharee Clark of Freedom Fighters of Wilkes-Barre has been working with Odetta and Tuma to assist in getting answers to their questions.

“This is about justice,” Clark said. “We have vowed to stand behind the family and to offer whatever help we can.”

Clark said the family has been trying to get answers about Juanita Todd’s death for decades, but has never been able to get “any traction.” She said with modern technology available today, some of the evidence in the case could be re-tested.

“We just want answers,” Clark said. “This family deserves those answers and we will be here until we get those answers. We are not going away.”

