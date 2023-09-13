Attendees told to ‘never give up on a kid’

🔊 Listen to this

Derek Clark, also known as the “Rapping Dad”, spoke about his own childhood struggles and how he overcame them during his keynote address at the United Way’s campaign kickoff reception on Wednesday evening.

WILKES-BARRE — Wednesday marked a big day for United Way of Wyoming Valley, which kick started its annual campaign with a reception at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

The campaign will run until the end of the year, and, according to Yvette Magistro, United Way of Wyoming Valley’s vice president of resource development, the reception offers a way to thank all of the organization’s supporters.

“It’s just a great way to start the campaign off and educate people about the United Way, what we did last year and what our goals are this year, and it’s nice to finally get people in a room to say ‘hey, we can’t do it without you’,” she said.

The United Way funds 18 partner agencies that provide programming in school districts to help children learn, stay in school and improve attendance.

“Our motto is ‘from cradle to career,’ and we really just want to give kids a chance to succeed,” Magistro said. “We just want to break that cycle of poverty and set them up for success after graduation.”

During an address to event attendees, President and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley Bill Jones expressed the need for the organization’s campaign, noting that an increase in poverty rates is affecting school-aged children in the community.

“This is our 10th campaign focused on childhood poverty and we remain committed to this aspiration because every kid counts,” Jones said.

“If you saw in today’s news, the rate of childhood poverty is increasing all over the country. To me, it is probably the most significant challenge of our lifetime,” he added.

Also during the reception, Derek Clark, also known as the “Rapping Dad,” spoke about his own childhood struggles during his keynote address.

“I was brought in to share a story of resilience and a message of redemption to never give up on a kid,” he said.

Clark, who was abandoned at the age of five and placed into the foster care system for 13 years, suffered from a plethora of emotional and physical issues due to his upbringing.

“I didn’t learn to read and write until I was 8. I had bad motor skills, horrible anxiety — you name it. Of course, I was a kid who was given up, so why would I not have issues?” he said.

Despite the challenges he faced in his youth, Clark’s story is one of redemption — from a neglected, abandoned child to a prosperous, successful adult.

He has published six books, launched a career as a motivational speaker, gone viral on social media for his rapping abilities and even appeared on “The Steve Harvey Show” — where he was officially coined the “Rapping Dad.”

Clark’s story is one he hopes will encourage attendees to support the United Way’s goal of breaking the cycle of poverty in the community.

“You can’t think negative about a child and expect a positive outcome for them, and I’m a pure example of if you invest in a kid, this is what the outcome could be,” Clark said.

To him, kids are the greatest investment a community can possibly make, and supporting them ensures a successful future for everyone.

“The only time you turn your back on a kid is for them to hop on for a piggy-back ride,” Clark said.