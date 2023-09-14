🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A teen girl allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted for three days can testify against her accusers by an alternative method, Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. ruled.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger sought to have the girl testify outside the presence of John Vincent Watson, 47, and William Smiley, 51, during their trial on sex related offenses.

County detectives and Plains Township police alleged Watson held the girl against her will for several days and took her to Smiley’s apartment in Luzerne where they took turns sexually assaulting her in October 2021.

Watson continued to sexually assault the girl as he traveled around the area until she managed to call for help from the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township, according to court records.

During a motions hearing last month, the girl’s mother and the girl’s aunt testified the girl would be too traumatized to be in the same room with Watson and Smiley. The mother believed her daughter would “shut down” if she was forced to testify in front of the two men.

In their effort to have the girl testify by an alternative method, prosecutors submitted a report from Dr. Stephen Timchack, a psychologist, who determined the girl would suffer serious emotional distress that would impair her ability to testify.

A combined trial for Watson and Smiley, which was scheduled to begin Sept. 25, has been continued. A new date has not been set.

Smiley was arrested Oct. 28, 2021, while Watson fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force riding a train in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 2021.

Watson’s attorney, Max C. Lubin, of Lermitte & Lubin LLC in Kingston, filed a suppression motion seeking to prohibit his clients statements to authorities on Oct. 25, 2021, when Plains Township police responded to the girl’s 911 call from the motel.

Watson was stopped and detained by Kingston police and turned over to Plains Township police where he was questioned. According to Lubin’s motion, Watson was never read his Miranda rights during the Kingston traffic stop nor when he was questioned at the Plains Township Police Department.

A suppression hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Watson remains jailed for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent assault and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who was released after posting $275,000 bail in July, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.