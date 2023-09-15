🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF — Hazleton Area Superintendent Dr. Brian T. Uplinger announced to parents Friday morning that Valley Elementary/Middle School is closed due to a police incident in the area of the facility.

The elementary/middle school is on Rock Glen Road in Sugarloaf Borough.

Uplinger’s announcement states the incident was an armed robbery.

Students who have been picked up by buses were expected to return home, the announcement states.