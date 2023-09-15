🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.5% in August, remaining the lowest rate on record going back to January 1976.

The U.S. unemployment rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.8%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its August 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2023.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 from July and unemployment fell by 4,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to a new record high of 6,164,500 in August. This was the eighth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level.

Jobs increased from July in 8 of the 11 industry super-sectors. with the largest gain in education & health services (+7,400), which rose to a record high level. Construction and trade, transportation & utilities also rose to record high levels in August.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 153,800 with gains in all 11 super-sectors. Education & health services (+50,000) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. August data are preliminary and subject to revision.

September 2023 labor force and non-farm jobs statistics will be released on Oct. 20.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.