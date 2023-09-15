🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — “Mr. Speed”, the Kiss Tribute Spectacular show, presented by Joe Nardone at the F.M. Kirby Center scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, has been canceled due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the band.

Refunds will be issued automatically to all ticket holders from your point of purchase. There is no rescheduled date at this time.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” an emailed statement said.

The KISS tribute band “Mr. Speed” was crowned “The Best KISS Tribute Band in the World” at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

— Bill O’Boyle