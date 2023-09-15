🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Two school district’s in Luzerne County took action Friday after receiving threats.

Hanover Area evacuated all schools during the day after receiving a specific threat received by email.

Nearly 90 minutes after the evacuation , the all clear was given.

An alert was sent to parents at 12:20 p.m. Friday indicating all schools within the school district were being evacuated.

The Dallas School District canceled its football game set for Friday night due to a threat at the school, according to the Dallas Football Program Facebook page. The Mountaineers were scheduled to host West Scranton.

Evacuation sites were set up near each school as students at Hanover Green were sent to the Hanover Township Ambulance Building, Lyndwood was sent to the Breslau Fire Hall, Lee Park sent to St. Aloysius Church at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Memorial sent to Lee Park Towers, and high school students were taken to the soccer field adjacent to the high school.

Parents were seen at St. Aloysius Church and Lee Park Towers causing minor traffic issues in those areas.

Ashley Street where the high school is located was down to one lane as parents parked along the narrow berm.

Students at the high school returned to school at about 1:25 p.m. while the remaining schools were given the all-clear at 1:45 p.m.

Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis said the threat was received via email.

“Once we determined there was no threat, students were returned to school after each school was searched,” Lewis said.