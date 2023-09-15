🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas School District officials shut down the campus and cancelled all extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday after receiving an emailed bomb threat, Superintendent Thomas Duffy confirmed. The district was conducting an “Act 80 day” for teachers, so students attended class for only half a day and had been dismissed and left the campus before the email was opened.

Duffy said the district “immediately dismissed all our faculty and moved all custodial people out.” Dallas Township Police contacted the Pennsylvania State Police, and a bomb detail with dogs trained to sniff out explosives was on campus by about 4:35 p.m.

“Our hope is that the campus will be cleared and we can try to get activities back in place this weekend,” Duffy said, stressing that the district “is going to take the lead of law enforcement and see what their determinations are.

The threat mirrored one that came earlier in the day at Hanover Area School District, where an alert was sent out via text at 12:19 p.m. that read in part “due to a specific threat, we have evacuated all of our schools,” adding that “all students are safe.”By 1:25 p.m. another alert noted the “high school is clear from a non-credible threat” and that students were returning, with the dismissal process to be done by grade beginning with seniors. At 1:43 p.m. another alert advised “All buildings clear” and “all students safe.”

Threats, or at least word of them, spread quickly through the region, so much so that Luzerne County Community College posted a notice stressing classes continued at all locations.

“LCCC campuses are open; classes continue today – Several area schools and universities received unsubstantiated threats today. Please be advised that all LCCC campuses are open and classes will go on as scheduled.”

