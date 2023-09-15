🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city will celebrate the sixth Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival on Saturday.

Parade participants will line up for the parade at 10:00 a.m. in their designated areas. The parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at the intersection of South and South Main Streets, and continue along South Main Street, and on to Public Square. The festival, which will feature over 30 vendors, begins on Public Square immediately after the parade and continues until 5 p.m.

The parade route is as follows:

• Begins on South Main Street at South Street

• Travels along South Main Street

• Continues around Public Square towards East Market Street

• Ends at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets

For the safety of everyone enjoying the parade, please stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route.

For safety reasons, participants in the parade are prohibited from throwing candy and/or promotional material during the parade. This restriction will be strictly enforced for all participants before the parade steps off.

Road closures are as follows:

Drivers should be advised that on Saturday, September 16, the following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• South Main Street from Ross Street through Public Square

• North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

• Northampton St. from South Franklin to South Washington

• East Market St. from South Washington St. to Public Square

• West Market St. from South Franklin St. to Public Square

Meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices posted along the parade route.

Ticketing and towing to commence at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. To avoid towing and fines, parade spectators and participants are advised to adhere to both public and private “No Parking” Zones.