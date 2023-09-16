🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre’s Rolling Mill Hill/Iron Triangle Residents’ Association Meeting will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Point Apartments Community Center located at 151 Dana St.

Sergeant James Sheridan, the new Wilkes-Barre community policing officer, will be the meeting’s guest speaker. Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks will also be in attendance to listen to resident’s concerns and issues.

The public is invited and welcome to attend the meeting. Handicapped parking is available on site.