🔊 Listen to this

Anthracite, Not Just a Newstand, located at 1 East Market St. in Wilkes-Barre, celebrated its 60th year in business on Saturday with plenty of deals and chances to win prizes.

WILKES-BARRE — Saturday marked a very big milestone for the Anthracite, Not Just a Newstand.

The downtown landmark celebrated its 60th year in business.

The convenience store, located at 1 East Market St., commemorated the occasion by offering plenty of prizes, games and deals, including a money booth, a spin-to-win game and 60 cent brownies and chicken wings.

Bettye Lou Bovolick and her sister, Ann Marie Bossard, co-own the newstand together. According to Bovolick, their parents, Marie and Francis “Frank” Corcorcan, opened the store 60 years ago, and it has become quite the family heirloom.

“It began with my mother and father — they originated it and my sister and I took it over. Now, my daughter is involved and helping, so it’s like three generations already,” Bovolick said.

During Saturday’s celebration, every customer that purchased at least one item was able to spin a wheel for a chance to win prizes. Customers also had the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a 50-inch television.

Five lucky winners were also chosen for a chance to grab as much cash as they could inside the “Money Booth,” which was filled with bills totaling $1,000.

And for Bovolick, the customers that have supported Anthracite over the past 60 years have made it all worth it.

“It feels good — I mean, it’s a lot of hard work, but it’s been worth it,” Bovolick said.

“The joy is the customers that we have and that we’ve met over the years. They actually make the business,” she added.

Anthracite sells an array of items ranging from lottery tickets, homemade food, beer and liquor, newspapers and convenient items. They also provide financial services such as paying utility bills, cashing checks and purchasing money orders.