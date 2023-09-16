🔊 Listen to this

Michael Valenteen and Tommy Comey of Valenteen Renewal Services pressure wash the Ellen Webster Palmer monument outside the Luzerne County Courthouse. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Thomas Robinson of Robinson Recap volunteers his time to assist his brother-in-law, Michael Valenteen, to pressure was monuments outside the Luzerne County Courthouse. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Michael Valenteen of Valenteen Renewal Services pressure washes the Ellen Webster Palmer monument outside the Luzerne County Courthouse. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Tommy Comey of Valenteen Renewal Services pretreats the Ellen Webster Palmer monument with algae and mildew cleaner. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Frequently driving past the Luzerne County Courthouse, Michael Valenteen would gaze at the marble steps.

Dirty marble steps.

Valenteen’s eyes would also notice the monuments outside the courthouse covered with algae, mildew and grime.

“Every time I pass with my girlfriend as I often do, I always say I’m going to clean those steps,” Valenteen said.

The courthouse steps will have to wait.

Valenteen, of Harding, Exeter Township, and owner of Valenteen Renewal Services, volunteered his time and resources to deep clean the monuments and sidewalks on the South Lawn of the courthouse last week.

About a month ago, Valenteen contacted the Luzerne County Road and Bridge Department offering to clean the courthouse steps.

While a decision about the steps was put off, Valenteen got permission to clean the monuments.

“These really needed to be clean; they’re all covered with algae and grime mostly from the trees,” Valenteen said.

Valenteen and his two employees, his brother-in-law Thomas Robinson, owner of Robinson Recap in Pittston, and Tommy Comey, of Wilkes-Barre, got to work.

Stretching about 300 feet of hose from the courthouse, they pretreated each monument with an algae, mold and mildew remover before using a Honda 3700psi pressure washer to remove years of built-up grime.

First to be cleansed was the base of the Ellen Webster Palmer monument. The top of the monument that consisted of Ellen Webster Palmer with two breaker boys has been missing since the early 2010s.

Ellen Webster Palmer, a 19th century teacher, was an advocate for child labor laws.

The Palmer monument was the filthiest of all the monuments on the South Lawn.

As Comey sprayed the monument with pretreatment, one could see the algae and mildew starting to loosen.

Valenteen then hit the monument with the pressure washer easily removing the grime. The difference was between night and day.

“See that? Good as new,” Valenteen said. “You wash from the bottom up, and rinse from the top down. It’s been years since these monuments had a good cleaning.”

Valenteen and his crew also cleaned the name plaques on the Vietnam Memorial, the Korean Monument and the monument of the 26,000-pound anchors and the 1,000-pound bell from the USS Wilkes-Barre, a Cleveland Class cruiser that played a significant role in the Pacific theater of World War II.

Sidewalks around the monuments were also cleaned by Valenteen.

Valenteen said he hopes once county officials see the difference, he’ll be permitted to clean those dirty courthouse steps.

Valenteen is also eager to go high above the Market Street Bridge in the near future to pressure wash each of the limestone eagles on the four arches.

“If we get approval, we’ll have to get a lift to get us up there,” Valenteen said.