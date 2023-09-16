🔊 Listen to this

A woman wears a traditiona Ecuadorian hand embroidered shawl at the Multicultural Festival on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square on Saturday.

Georgelina Vargas wears a dress honoring the Dominican Republic as she dances on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Luana Garcia, 3, plays with flags of her native country, the Dominican Republic, on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Dancers of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a Mexican tradition, take part in Wilkes-Barre’s Multicultural Parade on South Main Street on Saturday.

The Indian Association of Northeast Pennsylvania took part in the Wilkes-Barre Multicultural Parade on Saturday.

Dancers dressed in costume representing Mexico parade down South Main Street to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday during the city’s Multicultureal Parade on Saturday.

Representing the Dominican Republic in the Wilkes-Barre Muticultural Parade, dancers parade down South Main Street on Saturady.

WILKES-BARRE — The 6th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival drew large crowds to Public Square and the surrounding streets on Saturday.

The parade, which featured several performances from various cultural groups, was well-received by audience members — some of which danced into the street to join the performers.

“I didn’t even realize it was happening until I heard the noise and I thought, ‘oh my goodness, the parade is today’,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Alice Ralston.

She quickly put on a jacket and hurried to the street to join in on the action — and she was glad that she did.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to one of these, and I thought it was great,” Ralston said.

“It was very colorful and lively,” she added.

And it seemed that those in the parade had just as much fun as those watching from the sidelines.

Emily Nieves and her family joined in on the celebration by representing their Mexican heritage in the parade. Nieves and some of her family members even performed a Mexican dance during the parade route.

“We’ve been in it since it first started. It’s like a yearly tradition for us,” she said.

To Nieves, showing pride for one’s heritage is what the parade and festival are all about — and this extends way past the day’s celebrations.

“It’s beautiful to show off your country and represent where you come from and many people lose that, but if you get raised in the right household in your native ways, then you don’t,” she said.

Following the parade, a festival featuring more than 30 vendors was held on Public Square. Just as parade performers and audience members were eager to dive into a culture-filled day, so too were the vendors.

“Why not celebrate it?,” said Barbara Bobotas. “No matter where you’re at, there are different cultures together.”

Bobotas and her husband, Andy Bobotas, ran a booth selling stoneware jewelry at the event — but with a cultural twist.

“Andy immigrated to America from Greece when he was a boy, and we go back frequently. I’ll collect the stones on the beaches and then wire wrap them to make jewelry,” Bobotas said.

To them, the parade and festival were an illustration of the diversity that is always present in the community.

“It’s a nice celebration of that — especially in this country. This is what America is,” Andy said.

“It’s just more accentuated at a thing like this,” his wife added.